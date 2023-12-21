Brightin Star AF 50mm F/1.4 APS-C is the company’s first autofocus lens

Dec 21, 2023

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

BRIGHTIN STAR AF 50mm F/1.4

2023 will be the year when lens manufacturers who were focusing on manual focus lenses start to experiment with autofocus lenses. (pun 100% intended). We saw it recently with Sirui’s Sniper lineup, and according to Photo Rumors we’re seeing another manual lens company going AF – the Brightin Star 50mm F/1.4.

Brightin Star AF 50mm F/1.4

BRIGHTIN STAR AF 50mm F/1.4 hand held

Lens optics

The new Brightin Star AF 50mm F/1.4 is an APS-C lens with 12 elements in 8 groups, including two low-dispersion lenses and two high-refractive lenses. It will have a decent minimum focusing distance of 0.5 meters. It’s not quite a macro lens, but it can still get pretty close.

Lens build

The lens comes in a metal build that weighs 449 grams. It will be 78.8 mm long and have a filter size of 58mm. Additionally, you will find a USB-C port on its rear for future firmware updates.

BRIGHTIN STAR AF 50mm F/1.4 side view

Price and availability

The Brightin Star AF 50mm F/1.4 will be available soon on Amazon and Brightin Star’s website. The lens will be available for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fuji X mounts.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

This 50mm f/0.95 face-off puts Laowa vs Mitakon vs TTArtisan vs Brightin Star lenses against each other The Funleader x Brightin Star XSLIM-M 28mm F2.8 is a teeny tiny pancake for Leica M TTArtisan announces its first autofocus lens for five full-frame and APS-C cameras Yongnuo announces the 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM autofocus lens for Sony E mount APS-C

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *