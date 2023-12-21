Cosina announces Voigtlander NOKTON 40mm F1.2 Aspherical for Canon RF
Cosina has announced the new Voigtlander Nokton 40mm F1.2 Aspherical lens for Canon RF mount cameras. Voigtlander’s a name that’s commonly associated with well-made lenses, and this should be no exception.
It has a different appearance to the Sony E mount version of the lens (buy here), released in 2020. If or how the internals differ, is another matter. This could become a popular one for RF shooters. At least, RF shooters who are comfortable with manual focus.
Voigtlader Nokton 40mm f/1.2 for Canon RF
Although the exterior has changed in style slightly – perhaps to better match the general knurled rings look of many RF mount lenses – the internals don’t appear to have done so. Both the Sony and Canon versions utilise 8 elements in 6 groups and cover a full-frame field of view.
It also offers a similar field of view and minimum focus distance, and both share a 10-blade aperture diaphragm. Both also utilise 58mm filter threads on the end of the lens. Overall, they’re pretty much the same lens but with a new exterior.
Cosina hasn’t said if the new exterior lens design comes with differences in weather sealing. Nor have they said anything about differences in the lens coatings. So, while they may be the same lens optically, there may be other factors affecting their usability and image quality.
Voigtlader Nokton 40mm f/1.2 Specs
|Focal length
|40mm
|Format
|Full-Frame
|Mount
|Canon RF
|Max aperture
|f/1.2
|Min aperture
|f/22
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Optics
|8 elements in 6 groups
|Angle of view
|54.9°
|Aperture blades
|10
|Minimum shooting distance
|30cm
|Filter size
|58mm
|Dimensions
|70.8 x 56.4mm
|Weight
|400g
Price and Availability
Cosina has not yet announced pricing and availability for the new Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2. The Sony version is currently $899, so I would expect this one to be about the same when it becomes available. For now, to find out more information, head on over to the Cosina website.
[via CineD]
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
