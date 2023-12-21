Cosina announces Voigtlander NOKTON 40mm F1.2 Aspherical for Canon RF

Cosina has announced the new Voigtlander Nokton 40mm F1.2 Aspherical lens for Canon RF mount cameras. Voigtlander’s a name that’s commonly associated with well-made lenses, and this should be no exception.

It has a different appearance to the Sony E mount version of the lens (buy here), released in 2020. If or how the internals differ, is another matter. This could become a popular one for RF shooters. At least, RF shooters who are comfortable with manual focus.

Left: The Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2 for Canon / Right: The Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2 for Sony

Voigtlader Nokton 40mm f/1.2 for Canon RF

Although the exterior has changed in style slightly – perhaps to better match the general knurled rings look of many RF mount lenses – the internals don’t appear to have done so. Both the Sony and Canon versions utilise 8 elements in 6 groups and cover a full-frame field of view.

It also offers a similar field of view and minimum focus distance, and both share a 10-blade aperture diaphragm. Both also utilise 58mm filter threads on the end of the lens. Overall, they’re pretty much the same lens but with a new exterior.

Cosina hasn’t said if the new exterior lens design comes with differences in weather sealing. Nor have they said anything about differences in the lens coatings. So, while they may be the same lens optically, there may be other factors affecting their usability and image quality.

Voigtlader Nokton 40mm f/1.2 Specs

Focal length 40mm Format Full-Frame Mount Canon RF Max aperture f/1.2 Min aperture f/22 Focus Manual Focus Optics 8 elements in 6 groups Angle of view 54.9° Aperture blades 10 Minimum shooting distance 30cm Filter size 58mm Dimensions 70.8 x 56.4mm Weight 400g

Price and Availability

Cosina has not yet announced pricing and availability for the new Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2. The Sony version is currently $899, so I would expect this one to be about the same when it becomes available. For now, to find out more information, head on over to the Cosina website.

[via CineD]