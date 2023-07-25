Reflx Lab Light Meter is a tiny hotshoe-mounted light meter for only $45

Reflx Lab has released a compact hotshoe-mountable light meter. Called the Reflx Lab Light Meter (buy here), is an on-camera reflective light meter for use with cameras that don’t have a meter built-in. Typically, this means older film cameras.

It won’t set the shutter speed or aperture for you, of course, and the ISO is fixed depending on the film stock you’ve chosen. It will, however, give you a reading on the scene before you with settings to tap in.

For a small meter, it has a very wide range, letting you set ISOs all the way from ISO8 up to ISO6400. Aperture, too, ranges from f/1 to f/32 with shutter speeds going all the way from a slow 30 seconds to a very quick 1/8,000th of a second. And you get +/-2 stops exposure compensation.

This isn’t an advanced meter, by any means. You’re not going to get $600 worth of Sekonic for $45, from any company. You don’t get to choose between spot, centre weighted, matrix metering or anything like that. You just have average metering of a 30-degree view of the scene before you.

For an on-camera meter, it looks like it could be an excellent option for things like street photography. Even just documenting your days out with friends and family on film, it will likely be good enough to give you what you need.

If you have more advanced needs, you’ll probably want a more advanced meter. But this looks like the best priced option so far to add metering capability to old or custom-built cameras without built-in meters.

Price and Availability

The Reflx Lab Light Meter is available to buy now for $45 from the Reflx Lab website. It’s available in either black or silver.

[via 35mmc]