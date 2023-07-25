Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 zoom lens is coming to Nikon Z

Tamron initially launched their 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens (buy here) back in September 2021. Originally, it was only available for Sony E mount cameras. Now, almost two years later, the company has announced that it’s coming to Nikon Z.

While this is only a development announcement, it’s probably the first significant 3rd party lens to come to Nikon Z mount. It might mark a turning point and a shift in attitudes from Nikon’s previous stance on third-party lenses.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is a full-frame lens, which already makes it stand out amongst APS-C lenses like Sigma’s Contemporary lineup. It’s also a zoom lens, which also makes it stick out like a sore thumb against all of the primes.

This isn’t the first 3rd party zoom lens for Nikon Z mount, though. Tamron already has that honour with the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (buy here). It is, however, the first with what would generally be regarded as a “pro” level aperture.

It’s still a variable aperture. It changes as you rack through the focal lengths. But it gives from a pretty wide f/2 at the 35mm end to a still quite wide (for a zoom) f/2.8.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Specs

Focal Length 35-100mm

Lens Mount Sony E, Nikon Z Format Compatibility Full-Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics 21 elements in 15 groups Minimum focus distance 33cm (wide) / 85cm (Tele) Maximum Aperture f/2-2.8 Minimum Aperture f/16-22 Angle of view 63°26′ – 16°25′ Aperture blades 9, rounded Stabilisation No Filter Size 82 mm (front) Dimensions 89.2 x 158mm Weight 1,165g

Tamron says that the lens has extremely fast and quiet autofocus, thanks to its Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear focus motors. This should make it fast enough to follow fast action and quiet enough for video use.

Price and Availability

At the moment, Tamron has only announced the development of the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens. There’s no telling when it might actually hit the market. The press release says “Fall 2023”, but that’s still a three-month window.

No pricing information has been announced, although the Sony version is priced at $1,899, so I expect this would probably be about the same.