Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 zoom lens is coming to Nikon Z

by Add Comment

Tamron initially launched their 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens (buy here) back in September 2021. Originally, it was only available for Sony E mount cameras. Now, almost two years later, the company has announced that it’s coming to Nikon Z.

While this is only a development announcement, it’s probably the first significant 3rd party lens to come to Nikon Z mount. It might mark a turning point and a shift in attitudes from Nikon’s previous stance on third-party lenses.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is a full-frame lens, which already makes it stand out amongst APS-C lenses like Sigma’s Contemporary lineup. It’s also a zoom lens, which also makes it stick out like a sore thumb against all of the primes.

This isn’t the first 3rd party zoom lens for Nikon Z mount, though. Tamron already has that honour with the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (buy here). It is, however, the first with what would generally be regarded as a “pro” level aperture.

It’s still a variable aperture. It changes as you rack through the focal lengths. But it gives from a pretty wide f/2 at the 35mm end to a still quite wide (for a zoom) f/2.8.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Specs

Focal Length 35-100mm
Lens MountSony E, Nikon Z
Format CompatibilityFull-Frame
Focus TypeAutofocus
Optics21 elements in 15 groups
Minimum focus distance33cm (wide) / 85cm (Tele)
Maximum Aperturef/2-2.8
Minimum Aperturef/16-22
Angle of view63°26′ – 16°25′
Aperture blades9, rounded
StabilisationNo
Filter Size82 mm (front)
Dimensions89.2 x 158mm
Weight1,165g

Tamron says that the lens has extremely fast and quiet autofocus, thanks to its Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear focus motors. This should make it fast enough to follow fast action and quiet enough for video use.

Price and Availability

At the moment, Tamron has only announced the development of the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD lens. There’s no telling when it might actually hit the market. The press release says “Fall 2023”, but that’s still a three-month window.

No pricing information has been announced, although the Sony version is priced at $1,899, so I expect this would probably be about the same.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

