How to capture these mesmerizing flower firework effects in-camera

Capturing fireworks in a creative way can be a thrilling and rewarding experience for photographers looking to add a unique touch to their portfolio. My close-up fireworks techniques are inspired by my desire to create unimaginable designs, revealing endless creative possibilities.

I attempt to show the pyrotechnics in a whole new light by capturing the complex details and vivid colours up close, beyond standard displays. I hope to achieve mesmerizing designs within each explosive moment through my inventive approach.

Equipment Needed

To execute the close-up fireworks technique, all you need is a standard DSLR or Mirrorless camera and the following equipment:

DSLR or Mirrorless Camera: Choose a camera with manual settings to have full control over exposure and focus.

24-70 mm Lens: A versatile lens that allows for flexibility in framing and composition.

Tripod: A stable tripod is essential to keep the camera steady during long exposures.

Cable Release: A cable or remote shutter release helps to minimize camera shake when taking photos.

ND 2 or 3 Stops Filter: A Neutral Density (ND) filter is useful for controlling the amount of light entering the camera, especially during long exposures.

How to Shoot Close-up Fireworks

Close-up fireworks are simple and easy to learn, relying on the skilful use of focus and defocus to produce distinctive shapes and designs. However, getting perfection or creating truly amazing results might require a lot of practice and experimentation. Photographers can unleash the full potential of this approach by improving these techniques over time, allowing them to shoot extraordinary fireworks photography.

Camera settings

– ISO 100, Aperture f/4, Shutter speed 3 secs

– Manual focus

– ND 2 or 3 stops filter mounted

Note: You must review the first shot and adjust the exposure accordingly.

Here are the simple steps (shifting the focusing from focus to defocus):

a) Set up the camera on the tripod.

b) Pre-focus manually on a subject at an equal distance to the fireworks as a reference point.

c) Anticipate where the fireworks will explode and aim the camera accordingly.

d) When the firework bursts, click the shutter and swiftly move the focusing ring either to the right or left (depending on the lens construct) to achieve a blurry image (defocus).

e) The exposure should last for about 3 seconds, transitioning from focus to defocus during this time.

f) Return the focusing ring to the in-focus position and be ready for the next burst.

g) As you become more proficient, you can experiment with variations, such as shooting from defocus to in-focus, after mastering the initial technique.

Technical Aspects

While the initial exposure settings of ISO 100, f/4, and a shutter speed of 3 seconds serve as a starting point, the critical aspect is reviewing the first photo and making necessary adjustments. By increasing or decreasing the ISO or aperture (F-stop) while keeping the time at 3 seconds, photographers can achieve the proper exposure and capture breathtaking close-up fireworks photos with the perfect combination of light and detail.

The most challenging aspect of capturing fireworks creatively is the lack of control over the sequence and timing of the fireworks. Firework displays typically happen only once on the actual day of the event without any preview, giving photographers only one chance to get the shots right until the next event, which could be months away.

Additionally, the amount of movement required for focusing and refocusing is a guessing game, resulting in different results for each adjustment. However, overcoming these challenges can be highly rewarding when photographers manage to capture unique and captivating images.

Advice for Photographers wanting to try

For anyone eager to try the close-up fireworks technique, here is some valuable advice:

Prepare and Plan: Arrive at the location early to secure a good spot and set up your equipment. Planning allows you to be more organized and ready to capture the shots.

Arrive at the location early to secure a good spot and set up your equipment. Planning allows you to be more organized and ready to capture the shots. Experiment and Be Patient: Don’t be afraid to try different settings and techniques. Patience is key, as you may not get the perfect shot on the first attempt. Learn from mistakes and keep refining your approach.

Don’t be afraid to try different settings and techniques. Patience is key, as you may not get the perfect shot on the first attempt. Learn from mistakes and keep refining your approach. Enjoy the Experience: Photographing fireworks creatively should be a joyful and exciting experience. Embrace the beauty of the moment and savour the thrill of capturing unique and breathtaking images.

This close-up fireworks technique can give you a chance to push the boundaries of traditional firework photography and unleash your creativity. By following the step-by-step process outlined above, experimenting with settings, and embracing the challenges, you can capture stunning and extraordinary firework images that showcase the artistry of pyrotechnics in a whole new light.

So, grab your camera, find a spectacular fireworks display, and embark on a journey of creative exploration to create mesmerizing images that will dazzle viewers and leave them in awe.

About the Author

Jeffrey Wong is a black-and-white elementary and fine art architecture photographer and instructor. He was awarded the prestigious PSS Fellowship in 2019 and has won numerous local and international photography competitions. You can follow Jeffrey on Instagram.