Aputure Light Dome III and Mini III fold flat for easy storage

Aputure has announced two new modifiers today. Well, technically, I suppose they’re new iterations of two existing Aputure modifiers. The new modifiers are the Aputure Light Dome III (buy here) and the Aputure Light Dome Mini III (buy here).

The Light Dome III is Aputure’s 90cm (3ft) diameter flagship softbox. It sports a new quick-folding flat-packed design. The Light Dome Mini III is its smaller 60cm (2ft) diameter cousin for more compact situations. It also features the new flat-packed design.

Aputure Light Dome III & Light Dome Mini III

Aputure says that both of these softboxes allow photo and filmmaking professionals to “produce stunningly soft light” while also providing some workflow perks. The new design offers a quicker setup and teardown of the modifier.

It also means that it’s packed up smaller for storage. This is always a bonus when travelling with gear. The less space something occupies when not in use, the better!

How different is III from II?

According to Aputure, the major difference between the Light Dome III and Mini III compared to the previous-generation Light Dome II (buy here) and Light Dome Mini II (buy here) is their new fast-setup folding speed ring. It sounds like they’re about the same as the last generation in every other respect.

The company says the Light Dome III and Mini III offer the same diameter and output as their predecessors. But, when packed up, they occupy less space, making them more portable and easier to travel with.

If you’ve already got the Mark IIs and you’re happy, and they never leave the studio or get packed away, then probably stick with what you’ve got. But if you find them a bit more cumbersome than you’d like on location, it might be worth looking into the Mark IIIs.

Price and Availability

The Aputure Light Dome III is available to buy now for $219. The Aputure Light Dome Mini III is also available to buy now for $129.