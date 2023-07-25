Grizzly bear caught attacking a camera at enormous speed

When photographer and writer Aaron Teasdale released a grizzly bear into the wild, he expected it to just go towards the forest and be happy and free. However, the animal charged at Aaron’s camera, knocking it down. Naturally, the incident was caught on the camera itself, reminding you why you should respect the bears and not mess with them!

Aaron shared the video way back in 2018, but for some reason, it started circulating just recently. The star of the show is a 22-year-old male grizzly living in Montana’s northern Whitefish Range. As Aaron noted, this bear had developed a penchant for visiting local chicken coops. In an effort to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist, Tim Manley, captured the big animal. The decision was made to release him into a more remote region, so he wouldn’t attack the chickens anymore.

Preparing for the release, Aaron set up his camera. As he said, he’d assumed the bear would go directly into the nearby creek. But the grizzly had other plans. “He had his own idea which involved a bit of revenge on the damn humans with the audacity to trap him,” Aaron jokingly wrote in his Instagram post.

The moment the trap door lifted, the grizzly rushed towards the camera. It all happens so fast that it’s hard to even process it. So just imagine what it would be like if it charged towards you! After all, you can see it in this video, but please, don’t try this – just keep the safest possible distance and a telephoto lens. Better safe than sorry.

Aaron’s video perfectly captures the raw power and agility of the grizzly bear, creating both a warning and a testament to nature’s unpredictability. No bears or humans were harmed in the making of this video… I’m not sure about the camera, though.

[via The Manual]