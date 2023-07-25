DJI Air 3 drone comes with two cameras and 46 min flight time

DJI has announced the DJI Air 3 drone (buy here). The successor to the popular DJI Air 2S (buy here), the Air 3 sports dual cameras – hence all their marketing – including a wide-angle and a 3x telephoto.

The new drone also sees the addition of waypoints. This lets you plan and automate your drone flights or repeat movements. It also gets a whopping 46-minute battery life and is the first in the series to get omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

DJI Air 3 – New Cameras

The DJI Air 3 represents a pretty decent step up in the DJI Air series, introducing a number of new features. It offers 4K 60fps HDR videos and 48-megapixel DNG raw still images, and two lens options. Wide angle or 3x telephoto.

The wide-angle lens offers a field of view equivalent to about 24mm on a full-frame camera body and has an aperture of f/1.8. The telephoto camera is equivalent to about 70mm on full frame and has an aperture of f/2.8.

Not a <250g drone

Weighing 720g, it’s not the heaviest drone out there, but it’s also not ultralight. It’s certainly more than the <250g category that so many drone users want to live in. So, like the rest of the Air series, this may require a little extra effort to be able to legally fly where you live.

That extra weight isn’t just for show, though. Larger drones are less susceptible to wind and turbulence than smaller ones that can be thrown around more easily. This makes them a more stable platform for shooting video than typical <250g drones.

2.7K Vertical Shooting

The DJI Air 3 includes all of the usual features we’ve come to expect from… Well, just about any new drone today. You get QuickShots, with moves like Rocket, Dronie, Circle, Helix, Boomerang and Asteroid 1.0.

You also get vertical mode shooting. But it’s not rotating the gimbal 90 degrees to do it. So, it’s not 4K. Instead, I expect it’s simply using the full height of the sensor and cropping in from the sides, so you ultimately get a 2.7K vertical video.

More shooting modes

On the DJI Air 3, you’ll get a wide array of shooting options. It’s not just basic photos and videos anymore. Oh no, now we’ve got hyperlapse with multiple flight mode options. There’s also a dedicated night mode, offering 4K video at up to 30fps.

On the opposite end of the scale, we’ve got slow motion, with 4K video bursting up to 100fps for a smooth slow down. A tilt-shift simulation effect is also available, allowing you to take your aerial footage and turn the landscape into a miniature!

Omnidirectional object avoidance

Another first in the DJI Air 3 is omnidirectional object avoidance. This means it looks for obstacles in all directions around itself. It has a pair of fisheye lenses on the front and back, with binocular lenses and 3D TOF underneath.

ActiveTrack helps automate your filming by ensuring your subject stays the centre of attention. The O4 video transmission system boasts a transmission distance of a ridiculous 20 kilometres. That’s far beyond the visual line of sight requirement in place in most countries.

Price and Availability

The DJI Air 3 with the RC-N2 controller is available to pre-order now for $1,099. The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with the RC-N2 controller is available to pre-order now for $1,349. The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with the RC 2 controller is also available to pre-order now for $1,549.