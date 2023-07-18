DJI teases upcoming product (DJI Air 3?) announcement next week

DJI has posted a teaser for an upcoming new product launch. The launch is set for July 25th, and nothing has been posted so far except for a short video, an image and the slogan “Double Up”. Could it be the DJI Air 3?

There have been a lot of rumours lately about a new drone, presumed to be the DJI Air 3. So, many are expecting this to be the announcement next week. Double up might refer to DJI adding a second camera to the new drone.

DJI Air 3 – Doubling up = two cameras?

Adding a second camera might have seemed like a mad option a couple of years, but given that they’ve done it with the Mavic series now, it’s not that far-fetched. The Mavic 3 Pro (buy here) even has a triple-module camera gimbal.

Given the popularity of the DJI Air series, especially with the Mini series still below it, adding a second camera makes sense. It’ll make the Air series much more versatile without treading too much on the toes of the more expensive Mavic range.

Too soon?

The DJI Mavic Air 2 (buy here) was released in 2020. So, it’s long overdue for a replacement. The DJI Air 2S (buy here) was released in April 2021, which DJI didn’t seem to think was an Air 2 successor at the time, although it largely seems to have been accepted as that. Still, two years is an eternity in drone technology years. And the DJI Air 2S seems to be out of stock pretty much everywhere right now, too. This also suggests that it’s time is coming to an end.

It will be interesting to see what else DJI has done with the Air 3 – if that is what’s to be announced – beyond presumably adding an extra camera module. Flight time and wind resistance are always two big factors when it comes to drones, so hopefully we’ll see at least a little improvement over the DJI Mavic Air 2 and DJI Air 2S.

What features do you want to see in an upcoming DJI Air 3?