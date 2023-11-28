Holiday Gift Guide – Our favourite new lenses of 2023

Another lap around the sun means another winter holiday season! Black Friday is still lingering with Cyber Monday sales – and you can see those deals here – but here are some more gift ideas this giving season, even if you’re giving to yourself. In this guide, we’re looking at some of our favourite new cameras of 2023.

It’s Day 2, so that means lenses! These are some of our favourite lenses that have been released over the last year. We’ve already posted our cameras gift guide, but keep visiting this week as we release our other guides, including lenses, lighting, tripods, sliders & gimbals, and accessories and gadgets.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports – $1,499 One of the most hotly anticipated lenses of 2023 has been the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports. The follow-up to the company’s popular DSLR lens now offers native mirrorless support. No adapters required and no pre-modified DSLR lenses. This was designed from the ground up to be used with mirrorless cameras, including Sony E and Leica L mounts. Buy on B&H

7Artisans 9mm f/5.6 Full-Frame – $479 7Artisans has quickly brought itself from being a relatively unknown manufacturer of low-end lenses to offering great quality and unusual lens options at competitive prices. This one certainly is unusual. It’s the extremely ultra-wide 7Artisans 9mm f/5.6 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras from Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S – $4,796 The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is Nikon’s lightest and smallest 600mm lens to date. It comes in at a third of the price of their flagship 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens but offers a lot of extra versatility. Its lighter weight means it’s able to be handheld for long periods, whether you’re chasing wildlife, sports or jets blasting through the sky. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Canon RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM – $2,299 When it comes to full-frame ultrawide zooms, there aren’t many options out there, no matter which brand you shoot. Not happy to rely on third-parties to fill the gap, Canon released one of their own this year. The Canon RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM offers an extremely wide field of view for either interiors and architecture or sweeping vistas. Buy on B&H

DZOFilm Tango Zoom 2-lens kit – $17,999 The DZO Film Tango 2-lens kit not for the faint of wallet. While it might be an expensive set, it offers extreme versatility, covering a very wide range of focal lengths. The DZO Film Tango Zoom 18-90mm T2.9 and 65-280mm T2.9-4 cover a Super35 (APS-C) sensor and let you shoot everything from wide establishing shots to super close-ups for sports and wildlife documentaries. Buy on B&H

TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh – $239 2023 has been a good year for unusual lenses, and they don’t get much more unusual than the TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh lens. As the name suggests, it features “bubble” shaped bokeh. This used to be considered a defect of old lenses, but it’s become a desired aesthetic trait for a lot of photographers. This lens from TTArtisan is a modern take on an old lens that offers great sharpness and versatility for Leica M and mirrorless mounts via the use of adapters. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Laowa 24mm T8 2x Macro Pro2be – $2,849 Laowa is the king of unusual lenses, and they’ve followed up their original crazy Probe lens with the new Laowa 24mm T8 2x Macro Pro2be. It offers a wider aperture than its predecessor, letting in a lot more light. It also offers some unique usability over the old one, letting you angle it from your camera to get shots that were previously impossible. Definitely not a budget lens, but if you need the kind of shots this can create, there aren’t many alternatives! Buy on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7 – $277 When mirrorless camera systems were first introduced, one of their big selling points was that they’d allow for smaller and lighter setups. Most mirrorless lenses have still been quite large, which is frustrating if you’re trying to shoot something like street photography. The Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7 solves this with its very compact size. As well as making you less conspicuous, it’s also going to make your overall setup much lighter on a smaller Nikon Z APS-C body. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

Fujifilm XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR – $799 We’re back to wide lenses, and the Fujifilm XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR is definitely one to beat. Being Fuji, it’s designed for the company’s APS-C X mount. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not wide. Its 8mm focal length provides a massive 121º field of view. It may not be the most inexpensive of lenses, but finding options this wide for Fuji X (or any APS-C sensor) isn’t easy, especially if you want this level of quality. Buy on B&H Buy on Amazon

So this is our lenses list for this year. It’s been a tough one to pick this year with so many weird and wonderful lenses being released in 2023, and it certainly seems to have been a year for them! I can’t wait to see what comes in 2024!

What’s been your favourite new lens in 2023? Were this year’s camera announcements all that you hoped they’d be? Will you be treating yourself or a loved one to something from this list? What are you hoping for in 2024?

We’ve already released our camera gift guide, so be sure to check that out. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming guides coming over the next couple of days covering lighting, tripods, sliders & gimbals, as well as gadgets and accessories!