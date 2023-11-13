TTArtisan’s 100mm f/2.8 Soap Bubble Bokeh lens now available for Leica M

TTArtisan has a talent for producing interesting and unusual lenses, and this one’s no different. It’s the TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh lens (buy here), originally released in August. But now it’s available in Leica M mount.

The Leica M mount means it’s much more easily adaptable to mirrorless mounts than the M42 version. And if you buy it from the TTArtisan website, you’ll get one included for less than the Amazon price.

Now available in Leica M flavour

One of the things I pointed out at the original release of the M42 mount version in August is that was only available for that one mount. While M42 lenses are commonly used and adapted to other mounts, good-quality M42 adapters are pretty rare.

Good-quality Leica M mount adapters, on the other hand, are becoming quite common. There are even autofocus adapters from companies like Techart for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. So, making a Leica M version makes a lot of sense.

Of course, if you’re still shooting a DSLR, particularly a Canon EF mount DSLR, the M42 option is the better choice due to the flange distance.

It’s not for everybody

Lenses that produce “bubble bokeh” definitely aren’t to everybody’s taste. Even if you like the look, it’s not going to be suitable for every type of shoot. Sometimes that creamy smooth bokeh that turns the background to mush is exactly what you need.

Of course, at other times, it isn’t. Sometimes the sparkly busy background can be a great complement to an otherwise plain subject up front and centre. TTArtisan has released new sample images shot with the Leica M version of the lens to demonstrate.

As you can see from one of the sample images above, the images don’t need to include out-of-focus areas with that busy bubble bokeh. And it appears to be quite sharp all over, producing some great contrast.

TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh Specs

Focal length 100mm Format Full-Frame Mount M42, Leica M Focus type Manual focus Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/22 Min focus distance 90cm Max magnification Unspecified Optics 3 elements in 3 groups Aperture blades 13 Filter diameter 49mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight ~307g

Price and Availability

The TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh lens is available to buy now for $239 from Amazon. It’s also available direct from TTArtisan for $210, or £235 including an adapter to use it with RF Mount, Leica L, Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Hasselblad X and Fuji GFX.