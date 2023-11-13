DIY Photography

TTArtisan’s 100mm f/2.8 Soap Bubble Bokeh lens now available for Leica M

TTartisan 100mm f/2.8 Soap Bubble Bokeh

TTArtisan has a talent for producing interesting and unusual lenses, and this one’s no different. It’s the TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh lens (buy here), originally released in August. But now it’s available in Leica M mount.

The Leica M mount means it’s much more easily adaptable to mirrorless mounts than the M42 version. And if you buy it from the TTArtisan website, you’ll get one included for less than the Amazon price.

YouTube video

Now available in Leica M flavour

One of the things I pointed out at the original release of the M42 mount version in August is that was only available for that one mount. While M42 lenses are commonly used and adapted to other mounts, good-quality M42 adapters are pretty rare.

Good-quality Leica M mount adapters, on the other hand, are becoming quite common. There are even autofocus adapters from companies like Techart for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. So, making a Leica M version makes a lot of sense.

Of course, if you’re still shooting a DSLR, particularly a Canon EF mount DSLR, the M42 option is the better choice due to the flange distance.

It’s not for everybody

Lenses that produce “bubble bokeh” definitely aren’t to everybody’s taste. Even if you like the look, it’s not going to be suitable for every type of shoot. Sometimes that creamy smooth bokeh that turns the background to mush is exactly what you need.

Of course, at other times, it isn’t. Sometimes the sparkly busy background can be a great complement to an otherwise plain subject up front and centre. TTArtisan has released new sample images shot with the Leica M version of the lens to demonstrate.

TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M
TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M
TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M
TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M
TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M
TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh for Leica M

As you can see from one of the sample images above, the images don’t need to include out-of-focus areas with that busy bubble bokeh. And it appears to be quite sharp all over, producing some great contrast.

TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh Specs

Focal length100mm
FormatFull-Frame
MountM42, Leica M
Focus typeManual focus
Max aperturef/2.8
Min aperturef/22
Min focus distance90cm
Max magnificationUnspecified
Optics3 elements in 3 groups
Aperture blades13
Filter diameter49mm
DimensionsUnspecified
Weight~307g

Price and Availability

The TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 Bubble Bokeh lens is available to buy now for $239 from Amazon. It’s also available direct from TTArtisan for $210, or £235 including an adapter to use it with RF Mount, Leica L, Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Hasselblad X and Fuji GFX.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

