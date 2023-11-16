DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports for mirrorless is now official

by Leave a Comment

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OSS Sports

It’s been the source of much speculation over the past few months, but now it’s official. Sigma has announced the new 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens (buy here). Designed for mirrorless cameras, it’s available for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

The new lens offers up to 7.5 stops of image stabilisation and rugged construction. It has fast AF motors and an inner zoom mechanism that doesn’t affect lens length.

YouTube video

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports

This has been a hotly anticipated lens. I’ve used its 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM predecessor for DSLRs and have been waiting for this one myself. And looking at the specs, it seems Sigma doesn’t want to disappoint.

It joins the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (buy here) and the 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (buy here) lenses to form the new “Holy Trinity” set of zooms. The set that many working professionals keep in their bags.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OSS Sports on camera

The new 70-200mm f/2.8 features a Dual HLA-driven floating focus system. Sigma says this provides fast and accurate autofocus. Sigma’s latest OS2 stabilisation tech offers up to 7.5 stops of shake reduction at the short end and 5.5 at the long.

Built tough for all weather

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens is built for all use cases. Its construction mixes magnesium alloy, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic and thermally stable composites. These help to ensure smooth operation at all temperatures.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OSS Sports in all weather

It’s also dust and splash-proof, further helping its all-weather survivability. Spots for potential ingress are also minimised as a result of an internal focus mechanism. This means it doesn’t get longer as you zoom in and out.

Removable Arca Swiss plate

The tripod foot of the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens natively slots into Arca Swiss tripod heads. It’s a detachable foot, letting you quickly remove the lens from the tripod without having to fully remove the plate.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OSS Sports - Arca Swiss tripod foot

This was a modification I made to my Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR back in the day with a third-party Arca-Swiss foot. Sigma isn’t the first to do it, but it’s nice to see this being built in by lens manufacturers themselves.

As with most lenses of this type, the front element doesn’t rotate as you rack through focus. This ensures that any matte boxes or ND grad filters you apply won’t rotate out of alignment during use. The front element also features water and oil-repellant coatings to keep them clear.

YouTube video

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports Specs

Focal length70-200mm
Max aperturef/2.8
Min aperturef/22
Lens mountLeica L / Sony E
FormatFull-frame
Angle of view34.3° – 12.3°
Minimum focus distance65cm (W) – 100cm (T)
Max magnification1:5.2 (at focal length 200mm)
Optics20 elements in 15 groups
FocusAutofocus
Stabilisation7.5 stops (W) / 5.5 stops (T)
Filter size77mm (front)
Dimensions90.6 x 205mm
Weight1,345g (includes tripod foot)
Price$1,499

Price and Availability

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens is available to pre-order now for $1,499 in Leica L and Sony E mounts. It’s expected to begin shipping in December.

Related posts:

Sigma announces availability for the new 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports and can’t keep up with demand Sigma issues product advisory for its 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports and 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses Sigma’s new 150-600mm mirrorless Sports lens offers both push-pull and ring zoom mechanisms Sigma officially announces the 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports for mirrorless – but no Z mount
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts