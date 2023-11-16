Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports for mirrorless is now official

It’s been the source of much speculation over the past few months, but now it’s official. Sigma has announced the new 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens (buy here). Designed for mirrorless cameras, it’s available for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

The new lens offers up to 7.5 stops of image stabilisation and rugged construction. It has fast AF motors and an inner zoom mechanism that doesn’t affect lens length.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports

This has been a hotly anticipated lens. I’ve used its 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM predecessor for DSLRs and have been waiting for this one myself. And looking at the specs, it seems Sigma doesn’t want to disappoint.

It joins the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (buy here) and the 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (buy here) lenses to form the new “Holy Trinity” set of zooms. The set that many working professionals keep in their bags.

The new 70-200mm f/2.8 features a Dual HLA-driven floating focus system. Sigma says this provides fast and accurate autofocus. Sigma’s latest OS2 stabilisation tech offers up to 7.5 stops of shake reduction at the short end and 5.5 at the long.

Built tough for all weather

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens is built for all use cases. Its construction mixes magnesium alloy, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic and thermally stable composites. These help to ensure smooth operation at all temperatures.

It’s also dust and splash-proof, further helping its all-weather survivability. Spots for potential ingress are also minimised as a result of an internal focus mechanism. This means it doesn’t get longer as you zoom in and out.

Removable Arca Swiss plate

The tripod foot of the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens natively slots into Arca Swiss tripod heads. It’s a detachable foot, letting you quickly remove the lens from the tripod without having to fully remove the plate.

This was a modification I made to my Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR back in the day with a third-party Arca-Swiss foot. Sigma isn’t the first to do it, but it’s nice to see this being built in by lens manufacturers themselves.

As with most lenses of this type, the front element doesn’t rotate as you rack through focus. This ensures that any matte boxes or ND grad filters you apply won’t rotate out of alignment during use. The front element also features water and oil-repellant coatings to keep them clear.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports Specs

Focal length 70-200mm Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/22 Lens mount Leica L / Sony E Format Full-frame Angle of view 34.3° – 12.3° Minimum focus distance 65cm (W) – 100cm (T) Max magnification 1:5.2 (at focal length 200mm) Optics 20 elements in 15 groups Focus Autofocus Stabilisation 7.5 stops (W) / 5.5 stops (T) Filter size 77mm (front) Dimensions 90.6 x 205mm Weight 1,345g (includes tripod foot) Price $1,499

Price and Availability

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens is available to pre-order now for $1,499 in Leica L and Sony E mounts. It’s expected to begin shipping in December.