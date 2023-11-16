Man steals city-owned camera, sends photos of himself to the police

There’s usually nothing funny about camera thefts. But on rare occasions, thieves make such fools of themselves that you can’t help but laugh. A man from Texas recently stole a city-owned trail cam, leading to his arrest. How, you may wonder? Well, he transmitted photos of himself and his partner straight to the police.

The man stole a city-installed game camera set at 1800 O’Connor Road in Del Rio. According to the police department, the camera kept transmitting images to the police, and they believed that the suspect was unaware of it.

“Code Enforcement called me and told me that the pictures were being transmitted,” Lt. Jesse Barela from the Live Oak Police Department told KENS5. “So they sent me a picture of the suspect.” Barela shared the photos with the police department and other agencies, posted them online, and they ultimately identified the suspect.

As you can notice, the Del Rio Police Department shared a few photos online. You can clearly see a heavily tattoed man in a bed. There’s also a woman’s face visible in one of the photos. To make things even easier, the suspect has some names tattoed on himself.

“One of the suspects has his tattoos tattooed all over the place on his arms [and] neck, and we were able to get him identified through the tattoos,” Barela confirmed. Live Oak Police searched for the suspect, but the San Antonio Police Department made the arrest. According to the police, the suspect will face a theft or stolen property charge.

[via PetaPixel]