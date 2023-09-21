A deep dive into Sigma’s new FP firmware

We all love shiny new gear, but sometimes the things that make the biggest difference are the updates behind the scenes. Things like firmware updates. They aren’t sexy, but they are still vital.

DIYP had a closer look at Sigma’s new FP firmware and chatted with Brian about the update and how it can benefit Sigma FP users.

Brian explains that even though the camera is four years old now, Sigma is still committed to putting out new firmware updates.

One of the biggest parts of the new firmware is the colour updates. The first is a preset called ‘warm gold’ which mimics the beautiful golden tones of the golden hour.

EL zone added to false colour

Second in the colour updates, the EL zone has been added to the false colour function. This displays the exposure status of any part of the screen in a colour-coded way. This allows you to monitor the exposure status of any part of the screen.

It’s actually very straightforward, and at the press of a button, you can see in a coloured display which parts of the scene are over or underexposed. Red is overexposed, blue is under.

The camera is now also compatible with a 4TB (terabyte) external SSD, meaning that you can record seamlessly without having to worry about file storage.

Sigma users can find and download the update from the Sigma website.