All the new lights from ZHIYUN from NAB 2024

When we went to ZHIYUN‘s booth in NAB 2024, we saw not one, not two, but many new interesting portable lights. Notably, there is the new ZHIYUN Molus G300 and a brand new Molus “B” series that ranges from 100W all the way to 500W options. So, are you in the market for a new compact light?

The ZHIYUN Molus G300 COB light

The ZHIYUN G300 is an impressive little light. Like the Molus X100 and G200, It is the size of a small box of snacks, except it packs 300W of power – now that’s impressive. The light is only 84mm thick, so it’s easy to just throw it in your bag for small casual shoots, unlike typical 300W lights. According to ZHIYUN, the light can output 15,500 LUX at 1m in normal mode or 20,000 LUX in its MAX Extreme mode. It has a CCT range of 2700 to 6500K and a CRI of 95.

The ZHIYUN Molus B-series COB lights

As mentioned, the new ZHIYUN B series is pretty compact. Admittedly, they’re not as compact as the Molus G300, but they have their own features to offer instead. They start at 1.32 kg for the 100W ZHIYUN B100, and they go up to 2.82 kg with the 500W ZHIYUN B500. It sounds pretty heavy for a light after reading about the Molus, I suppose, but for a 500W light, it’s actually pretty decent. The Nanlite FC500B, which is a decent light that I’m gonna use as an example here, has a head that weighs 3.16kg.

The ZHIYUN B series are full CCT lights with a 2700 to 6500K CCT range and a CRI of 95+. As you can expect of such lights, they feature a standard Bowens mount, and you can control them via the controller, dials, or Zhiyuns app.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion