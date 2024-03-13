Zhiyun expands its compact lighting line with Cinepeer 25W & 100W LED lights

Zhiyun has announced two new LED lights. As with some of the company’s other recent light releases, they have a somewhat unconventional shape. They’re the Zhiyun Cinepeer CM25 (buy now) and CX100 (buy now), offering 25W and 100W output, respectively.

The company says that the two new LED lights are designed for both photo and video. They say they offer the features professionals demand but serve as a gateway for enthusiasts to begin their lighting journey.

Zhiyun Cinepeer CX100 – A Molus X100 in disguise?

You might recognise the new Zhiyun Cinepeer CX100. It looks a lot like the Zhiyun Molus X100 announced last year. Well, think of the Cinepeer CX100 as kind of like a Molus X100 “Light”. They do look essentially the same, both physically and on paper, but there are some subtle differences.

For example, the OLED display that sits on the back of the Molus X100 isn’t there on the Cinepeer CX100. It’s been replaced by a simple 4-LED battery life indicator. But both offer the same 2500-6500K temperature with 96+ CRI and 97+ TLCI.

It weighs 710g in a very compact form factor. Despite its small stature, however, it puts out 3,840 Lux. It sports Zhiyun’s “DynaVort” active cooling system to prevent overheating. The company says it works well for both indoor and outdoor settings, but I expect you’d want to avoid rain.

It looks like the battery grip may not be removable on the Cinepeer CM100. It’s removable on the Molus X100, but all of the photos I’ve seen of the CM100 so far have had it attached. It would also account for why it weighs 710g instead of the 385g of the Molus X100.

Zhiyun Cinepeer CX100 Specs

Output Power 100W Color Temperature: 2700K~6500K Product Net Weigh 710g TLCI ≥97 CRI ≥96 Luminance 3840 Lux Operation Temperature -10°～40° Dimension 197x52x94mm App Control Yes

Zhiyun Cinepeer CM25

The Zhiyun Cinepeer CM25 is a truly pocket-sized LED light. There are a lot of those on the market these days, but very few of them are this powerful. Putting out an impressive 25 Watts, it weighs only 232g and easily slots into small spaces.

While you can use this for lighting small sets, it also works on larger production as a fill light. Or, thanks to its small size, you can hide it in a dark corner to balance things out a bit for general ambient lighting.

It looks a lot like many LED lights of similar size, except for one particular aspect. It has control dials on the size, mimicking those of the Cinepeer CX100 and the two Molus lights. The back of the Cinepeer CM25 also looks different to many similarly sized LED panels, with a big open, fan port instead of some kind of display.

Zhiyun Cinepeer CM25 Specs

Output Power 25W Color Temperature: 2700K~6200K Product Net Weigh 232g TLCI ≥97 CRI ≥96 Luminance 883lux, 1 meter

3360lux, 0.5 meters

9120lux, 0.3 meters Operation Temperature -10°～40° Dimension 133x78x29mm App Control Yes

Price and Availability

The Zhiyun Cinepeer CX100 is available to buy now for $199 from the Zhiyun website. The Zhiyun Cinepeer CM25 is also available to buy now for $69 from the Zhiyun website.