Can the Shure MoveMic beat the RODE Wireless PRO?

Apr 16, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Can the Shure MoveMic beat the RODE Wireless PRO?

Apr 16, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Shure MoveMic thumbnail

A month ago, we saw Shure jump into the world of tiny mics. Initially, Rode kicked off this world with the Rode Wireless GO, and then DJI and a flurry of others joined in. For a while, Shure was missing from this world. But back to the present – it’s the time for NAB2024, and we can finally see if Shure’s late entry was worth the wait by taking a look at the Shure MoveMic ($249).

Shure MoveMic – Direct-to-Phone Output

Shure says that the Shure MoveMic is the world’s smallest dual-channel wireless lavalier solution available that supports direct-to-phone output. Naturally, it also supports regular cameras, too.

What does that mean, “Direct-to-phone output”? Well, in the past, one might have thought that it meant a digital USB connection, bypassing the preamps in your phone. But not here. Well, I mean, the receiver does that, too, but that’s not what we mean.

Direct-to-phone means that you don’t actually need the receiver. You simply buy the MoveMic One single-channel kit (buy here) or the MoveMic Two dual-channel kit (buy here), and you can pair them straight to your phone using the Shure MOTIV Video or Audio apps.

For smartphone filmmakers, this means your microphone is always paired. Always connected and ready to go. As soon as you unlock your phone, you can fire up the app, and you know it’s picking up the right microphone while you shoot video.

Shure MoveMic on a Canon 6dii

At least, that’s the promise that Shure seems to sell with the MoveMic. Shure isn’t going to stake their reputation on bad quality, but I’d be very curious to hear exactly how good this sounds vs other options on the market. I don’t doubt they’ve figured out how to get the quality with smartphone Bluetooth. I just need to hear it for myself.

Using a camera? The receiver’s separate

The two kits above don’t include a receiver. They connect directly to your smartphone. However, you’ll need a receiver to connect them to your mirrorless camera. Each of the single and dual-channel kits above also comes in receiver flavors.

So far, only the MoveMic Two Receiver Kit seems to be available to pre-order. However, Shure says that a MoveMic One Receiver Kit, including just a single microphone, will also become available.

Shure MoveMic

The market for this appears to be primarily photojournalists. This is reflected in the design of the microphones, which are much less obtrusive in the shot than similar products from other brands. The subtle black-on-black design of the logo doesn’t draw attention to itself on camera.

I think, however, it won’t just be photojournalists who might benefit from these. I can see a lot of the TikTok, Shorts, Reels, and Stories crowd potentially going for these. Less obtrusive in the shot and ready to go as soon as they fire up their phone with no other hardware or wires?

Shure MoveMic package

Yeah, I can see how that would appeal. It would be an interesting one to try for regular filmmaking, although it would be much more difficult to hide than a traditional lav mic. For that, you might be better off doing things the old-fashioned way.

Price and Availability

The Shure MoveMic is currently available in three kits, with a fourth apparently on the way. Two kits are available without receivers. The Shure MoveMic One single-channel kit is available to buy now for $249. The Shure MoveMic Two dual-channel kit is available to buy now for $349.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Shure MoveMicShure’s New MoveMic is a teeny tiny clip-on wireless lav mic Rode Wireless ME FCC filing shows up online - Is Rode working on a new low budget wireless mic?Rode Wireless ME FCC filing shows up online – Is Rode working on a new low budget wireless mic? It’s not made by Rode but there is a charging case for the Rode Wireless GO II Rode Wireless GO II gets smartphone control and Rode Connect podcasting support

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *