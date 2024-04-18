Shure MV7+ microphone combines XLR and USB-C for maximum connectivity

Shure has updated its desktop podcast and voiceover microphone. The new Shure MV7+ (buy here) updates the Shure MV7 to modern standards. It’s had its USB port updated to USB-C and sports an LED ring display and touch sensor.

The display shows a range of information, including a live audio monitor in full colour. Its touch panel also acts as a quick mute button. It’s largely similar to the MV7, though, with a frequency response optimised for voice.

Shure MV7+ – USB or XLR Podcast Microphone

The Shure MV7+ is a dynamic microphone. This means that it doesn’t require any external power when using the XLR connector to a mixer, camera or field recorder. You just plug it in and away you go. But you do need good preamps to get the most out of them.

This is different from something like the Rode NT1 5th Generation (buy here). The Rode is a condenser microphone that needs 48v phantom power for you to hear anything. They generally output a “hotter” (louder) signal than dynamic mics, resulting in a better signal-to-noise ratio.

Dynamic microphones tend to have better dynamic range. So, you’ll hear the quietest noises and the loudest without as much clipping. Great when you’re recording somebody who speaks quietly and laughs loudly, for example. This is, of course, becoming less of an issue with 32-bit recording.

Despite this fundamental difference in microphone type, however, they both offer USB-C connectivity. The microphone becomes a digital USB audio device. So, you can plug it straight into your smartphone or computer, recording straight into apps like Adobe Audition or DaVinci Resolve.

Shure MV7+ Specs

Form Factor Desktop Element Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Range 50Hz to 16kHz Sensitivity -55 dBV at 1kHz Maximum SPL 128 dB SPL Tone Adjustments High Cut/Boost / Low Cut/Boost Output connector XLR & USB-C Colours Black / White Dimensions 66.5 x 169.5mm (microphone only) Weight 573.5g

Price and Availability

The Shure MV7+ is available to buy now in black or in white for $279.