Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G offers a large aperture and wide angle full-frame view

Sony has announced the new Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G zoom lens (buy here) during NAB 2024. Its 16-25mm focal length offers an ultra-wide to still very wide-angle field of view with a constant f/2.8 max aperture throughout.

It’s a versatile ultra-wide-angle zoom that should feel just as comfortable at a dimly lit event as it does shooting landscapes. And while designed for full-frame E mount lenses, it still offers a useful focal range on APS-C.

Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G – Compact and Ultra-wide

Sony’s new FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G is a compact and lightweight ultra-wide lens. It measures only 74.8 x 91.4mm and takes 67mm threaded filters. Compared to similarly wide zooms through the years, we’re lucky to get a filter attachment at all.

When we do get filter threads, they’re usually at least 77mm, so this is very compact. It’s also quite light, weighing in at only 409g. While you’ll certainly notice the weight, it isn’t so heavy that it’s interfering with your shooting ability or technique.

It’s the second lens in Sony’s f/2.8 G series lenses. It joins the Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G lens (buy here) announced in February.

Having that bright, wide, constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range makes it ideal for shooting events and indoor weddings. f/2.8 lets in a lot of light, allowing you to get decent shutter speeds without having to raise your ISO too high.

And if you stop it down to f/8, it should be about as good as any other lens of similar focal length range for things like landscapes. At this sort of aperture, all lenses are at their sharpest.

Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G Specs

Focal Length 16-25mm Lens Mount Sony E Format Compatibility Full-Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics 16 elements in 13 groups Minimum focus distance 18cm Maximum Aperture f/2.8 Minimum Aperture f/22 Angle of view Unspecified Aperture blades 11, Rounded Stabilisation Yes Filter Size 67mm Dimensions 74.8 x 91.4mm Weight 409g

Price and Availability

The Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G is available to pre-order now for $1,198 and is scheduled to begin shipping on May 10th.