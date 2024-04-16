Mark Zuckerberg off the hook for children’s Instagram addiction, judge rules

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, can breathe a sigh of relief – for now. A judge has dismissed 25 lawsuits that aimed to hold him personally responsible for social media addiction in children linked to Instagram and Facebook. But hold your pitchforks and torches. The broader lawsuit against Meta itself remains ongoing, accusing the company of fueling social media addiction.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers decided on Monday, removing Zuckerberg from the hook in these specific cases. The dismissed lawsuits argued that Zuckerberg, due to his position as CEO, directly controlled design decisions prioritizing user engagement and allegedly ignored warnings about the platform’s negative impact on children’s well-being. Judge Rogers, however, ruled that simply being a high-profile leader at Meta doesn’t equate to personal liability.

“The “plaintiffs’ theory would invert the states’ “confidential” or “special” relationship requirements by creating a duty to disclose for any individual recognizable to the public. The Court will not countenance such a novel approach here,” Rogers ruled.

Addiction lawsuits against Meta and other companies

Interestingly enough, Judge Rogers is overseeing hundreds of other lawsuits against social media companies. All of them accuse the platforms of causing negative mental and physical health effects in children due to social media addiction. Other than Meta, these include Alphabet, ByteDance (TikTok owner), and Snap.

In November 2023, Judge Rogers ruled that Google, Meta, and ByteDance would be held accountable for child social media addiction lawsuits. The social media companies had to face the legal consequences of hundreds of legal cases that blame them for children’s addiction to their platforms.

There have been many instances of school districts in the United States suing social media companies over addiction to their platforms. Seattle and Maryland school districts started it in 2023, and later a bipartisan coalition of 33 state attorney generals sued Meta. They accused the company of intentionally designing harmful features on Instagram and Facebook. According to the lawsuit, the company knowingly addicted many young users to overuse these apps.

The lawsuit fever has also spread to Canada. Meta, Snap, and ByteDance recently faced a $4.5 billion lawsuit filed by four major school boards in Ontario. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have a detrimental effect on student learning and the education system overall. According to the suit, social media platforms use manipulative strategies that promote compulsive use.

This may be a personal victory for Zuckerberg. However, with hundreds of similar lawsuits against Meta and other social media giants still ongoing, it appears this is just the first chapter in a much larger story about how these platforms impact our youngest generation. Meta may have dodged a bullet for Zuckerberg personally, but the company itself is still firmly in the crosshairs.

[via Business Insider; image credits: Anurag R Dubey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons]