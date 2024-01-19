AstrHori’s new 25mm f/2.8 full-frame lens offers 2-5x macro zoom

AstrHori has announced their new 25mm f/2.8 Macro 2-5x lens (buy here). It’s a full-frame lens designed for hardcore – but low-budget – macro lovers. It’s an AstrHori lens, so it comes at a very reasonable price point.

The new lens is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica L and Fuji X mount options. You’ll probably need to get some kind of focusing rail for this one. Its working distance is only 3.75-4.5cm.

AstrHori 25mm f/2.8 Macro 2-5x

Most macro lenses offer a 1:1 (or 1x) magnification ratio. This means that objects are recorded using a portion of the sensor that matches the same size as the physical object being photographed.

For example, if you’re photographing a subject that’s 2mm long, it would be captured using a 2mm long section of your 36x24mm (for full-frame) sensor. The new AstrHori 25mm f/2.8 Macro’s minimum magnification is 2:1. This means that 2mm object now takes up a 4mm chunk of your sensor. At 5x zoom, it’s a 10mm chunk.

This lets you get extremely close to very tiny subjects. Such magnification is not without its challenges, though. You’re dealing with such small depths of field here that precise focusing tools are a must. You may need rails for both your camera and your subject!

AstrHori 25mm f/2.8 Macro 2-5x Specs

Focal length 25mm Max aperture f/2.8 Min aperture f/16 Angle of view 9-20° Format Full-Frame Mount Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica L, Fuji X Focus type Manual Focus Lens type 2-5x Macro Optics 10 elements in 7 groups Aperture blades Unspecified Filter thread Unspecified Working distance 37.5-45mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight 474g

Price and Availability

The AstrHori 25mm f/2.8 Macro 2-5x is available to buy now for $249 in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L and Fuji X mount options.