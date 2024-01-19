Nanlux FL-28 is a more compact and lighter-weight Fresnel lens for powerful LEDs

Nanlux has announced a new, lighter-weight Fresnel lens for its Evoke series LED spotlights. Built for use on the Evoke 900C (buy here), Evoke 1200 (buy here) and Evoke 2400 (buy here), the Nanlux FL-28 is designed for easy travel and rigging.

It’s significantly smaller and lighter than its Nanlux FL-35 sibling (buy here). The FL-35 weighs a whopping 10.84kg, whereas the new, more svelte FL-28 weighs a mere 3.86kg.

Nanlux FL-28 – The brightest of beams

The new Nanlux FL-28 reduces the size of the FL-35 by 60%. This is a big space saving inside your gear bags. It’s also significantly lighter, dropping its weight down to a hair over a third of the FL-35, too. These are both very attractive and potentially valuable features for many.

Despite its smaller size, however, it’s still extremely bright. With the Evoke 1200B, it puts out 50,330 lux at 3 metres with a 17° beam angle. On the Evoke 900C, this drops down to a still impressive 38,580 lux.

Nanlux Mount

It should be pointed out at this point that the FL-28 Fresnel Lens is designed specifically for the Nanlux Evoke LED lights. As such, it uses the Nanlux NL Mount – which isn’t compatible with Bowens.

While it’s physically compatible with all three powers of Nanlux Evoke LED lights, the company warns that the Evoke 2400 should not be taken higher than 50% power when the FL-28 is in use. In fact, electrical contacts in the FL-28 will tell the Evoke 2400 what modifier is attached, and it shouldn’t even let you go higher than 50%.

Don’t worry, though. Nanlux says they’re working on releasing a new Fresnel specifically for the Evoke 2400. They say it will take full advantage of the Evoke 2400’s output power. They haven’t said when it’s coming but they have confirmed that it’s on the way.

The original Nanlux FL-35 will remain for those users who require a more variable degree of control over the beam angle.

Price and Availability

The Nanlux FL-28 Fresnel Lens will be available to pre-order soon for $690, including a set of barn doors and a fitted carry case bag. Shipping is expected to begin in February 2024.