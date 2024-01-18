Hey, Leica lovers! The Simera 28mm f/1.4 is now available for the Leica-M mount

Jan 18, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Hey, Leica lovers! The Simera 28mm f/1.4 is now available for the Leica-M mount

Jan 18, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

YouTube video

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 was first shown in September 2023 alongside its brethren, the Simera 35mm f/1.4. The lens is now available, promising a stylish design, a fast aperture, and good image quality. Does the Simera live up to its year-long wait?

While we have a review that’s going to come up tomorrow, here are some initial details from Typoch, the brand behind the lens.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 build and appearance

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 silver on black backgroubd
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 black on warm background

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 is made entirely of metal but only weighs around 330g. It’s light for a modern f/1.4 lens, far lighter than similar lenses like the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 ($799). Aside from the weight, there is also a significant size difference, with the Simera coming in at 5.5cm (excluding the included metal lens hood).

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 silver with hood

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 optical performance

Don’t let the Simera’s retro design fool you; its image quality is definitely modern. With eleven elements in seven groups, the design is meant to achieve clear photos even at f/1.4. The lens also promises a smooth bokeh using 14 aperture blades.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 optical design

The Simera 28mm f/1.4 allows you to get decently close to your subject with a minimum focus distance of 0.4m. It’s not close enough for the Simera to be a proper macro lens, but it’s still enough for you to get flexible during your shoots.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 samples

Typoch shared a few samples by @Ulysses Aoki taken with the Simera 28mm f/1.4.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 street sample
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 shadow sample
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 indoor sample
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 low light sample

Price and availability

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 silver side view
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 top view
Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 black side view

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 is available now in black and silver versions for $699.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Photo Lovers and Coffee Lovers United - The Best Coffe Shop For Photographers Is In South KoreaPhoto Lovers and Coffee Lovers United – The Best Coffe Shop For Photographers Is In South Korea Thypoch announces two new Simera lenses for M mountThypoch announces two new Simera lenses for M mount This is the world’s first Leica M-mount to Sony E-mount autofocus adapter The Funleader x Brightin Star XSLIM-M 28mm F2.8 is a teeny tiny pancake for Leica M

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *