Hey, Leica lovers! The Simera 28mm f/1.4 is now available for the Leica-M mount

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 was first shown in September 2023 alongside its brethren, the Simera 35mm f/1.4. The lens is now available, promising a stylish design, a fast aperture, and good image quality. Does the Simera live up to its year-long wait?

While we have a review that’s going to come up tomorrow, here are some initial details from Typoch, the brand behind the lens.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 build and appearance

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 is made entirely of metal but only weighs around 330g. It’s light for a modern f/1.4 lens, far lighter than similar lenses like the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 ($799). Aside from the weight, there is also a significant size difference, with the Simera coming in at 5.5cm (excluding the included metal lens hood).

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 optical performance

Don’t let the Simera’s retro design fool you; its image quality is definitely modern. With eleven elements in seven groups, the design is meant to achieve clear photos even at f/1.4. The lens also promises a smooth bokeh using 14 aperture blades.

The Simera 28mm f/1.4 allows you to get decently close to your subject with a minimum focus distance of 0.4m. It’s not close enough for the Simera to be a proper macro lens, but it’s still enough for you to get flexible during your shoots.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 samples

Typoch shared a few samples by @Ulysses Aoki taken with the Simera 28mm f/1.4.

Price and availability

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 is available now in black and silver versions for $699.