The Saramonic Blink 500 ProX B2R is half the price of a standard mic system

The Saramonic is a wireless microphone system for up to two people. For just $229, it is one of the best bang-for-the-buck systems you can get today. The system comes with one receiver, two transmitters, two lav mics, and a charging case. That’s all you need for a decent recording setup for two people. There are also windshields included, just in case.

Saramonic Blink 500 ProX B2R

The Saramonic Blink 500 ProX B2R has a great 100m range as long as you can keep a line of sight between the receiver and the transmitters. The set can run for an entire production day, with batteries that last up to 10 hours. The devices also power On/Off automatically based on the camera feedback to save on battery. The charging case itself can act as a 3000mAh external battery for the transmitters and receivers, allowing you to use the set for up to 35 hours in total before needing to seek out a power socket.

The transmitters can record 24-bit/48kHz recordings for up to 14.8 hours of lossless WAV files. The transmitters can be used with either lavaliers, like the included ones, or with the built-in omnidirectional mics. Just use the clip on the unit’s back to attach it to the talent’s clothes, and you’re ready to go.

The receiver of the system can be mounted on a camera, and it features a nice OLED display for settings and real-time metering. Of course, there is also a headphone port so you can listen to the audio from the transmitters and monitor it with your own ears.

Price and availability

The Saramonic Blink 500 ProX B2R is available for $229. The system is much cheaper than competitor mics such as the RODE Wireless Pro, DJI Mic 2, or Sony ECM-W3.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion