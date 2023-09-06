DIY Photography

Nanlite announces powerful AC-powered FC500B and FC300B LED lights

by

Nanlite has announced its new bicolour FC series LED lights. The FC series, so far, contains two lights. There’s the FC-300B (buy here) and the FC-500B (buy here), offering output of 350w and 520w, respectively.

The lights have a variable temperature range of 2700-6500K. Remote control is available through Bluetooth with the Nanlink app, wired DMX control, or 2.4GHz with the WS-TB-1 transmitter (buy here) or the WS-RC-C2 remote control (buy here).

Nanlite FC500B & FC300B Bicolour LED Spotlights

Let’s start with the more powerful of the two new lights. That’s the Nanlite FC500B. Despite having the number “500” in its name, it’s actually a 520w LED light. It’s bicolour, obviously, with a colour temperature range of 2700-6500K.

As bicolour lights and not RGBWW lights, there’s no green/magenta adjustment compensation, but it has a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 98. Dimming is available from 0-100% in 1% increments, with 12 built-in lighting effects – CCT loop, INT loop, flash, pulse, storm, TV, paparazzi, candle/fire, bad bulb, firework, explosion, and welding.

Bowens mount for maximum versatility

Unmodified, it has a fairly wide beam angle of 120°. The ubiquitous Bowens modifier mount is on the front of the unit, and the light comes with the usual 7″ reflector. You’ve also got an umbrella mount if that’s your preference.

In terms of power, it plugs into the wall, taking 100-240v through an external ballast power supply. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of v-mount or other portable power options available yet. It may be possible to power it by other means in the future, but I wouldn’t count on it.

The Nanlite FC300B is essentially identical to the FC500B, except instead of 520W, it’s a 350W LED unit. It also comes with a smaller power supply. Both lights come with a hard foam style case – similar to those that most gimbals come in these days.

Nanlite FC500B & FC300B Specs

Nanlite FC500BNanlite FC300B
Light source2700-6500 COB LED2700-6500 COB LED
Luminous outputUnspecifiedUnspecified
CRI9696
TLCI9898
CoolingActive Cooling FanActive Cooling Fan
Included modifiersReflectorReflector
Modifier mountBowensBowens
Brightness levels0-100%0-100%
Noise levelUnspecifiedUnspecified
AC Power supplyExternal PSU/BallastExternal PSU/Ballast
AC Voltage100V-240V, 50Hz/60Hz100V-240V, 50Hz/60Hz
DC PowerUnspecifiedUnspecified
Power consumption520W350W
Remote controlNanlink app, 2.4Ghz wireless, wired DMXNanlink app, 2.4Ghz wireless, wired DMX
Dimensions (Fixture)36.04 x 24.64 x 13.49cm37.31 x 24.64 x 14.91cm
Weight (bare light only)2.6 kg (Fixture) / 1.1 kg (Power Supply/Controller)3.16 kg (Fixture) / 2.24 kg (Power Supply/Controller)
Purchase price$699$479

Price and Availability

The Nanlite FC500B Bicolour LED Spot is available to buy now for $699, and the FC300b is also available to buy now for $479. Shipping for both units has already begun.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

