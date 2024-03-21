Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB LED lights are “Credit card-sized”

Mar 21, 2024

John Aldred
John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Join Discussion

Share:

Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB LED lights are “Credit card-sized”

Mar 21, 2024

John Aldred
John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB

I’m not sure what kind of credit cards they use in that part of the world, but Zhiyun has announced two new “credit card-sized” LED lights. They’re the bi-colour Molux X60 (buy here) and the Molus X60-RGB (buy here), expanding the Molus lineup.

And while they may not actually be credit card-sized, they are extremely compact. And considering they put out 60W of bicolour or RGB LED light, they’re significantly smaller than most of the competition.

YouTube video

Zhiyun Molus X60 & X60-RGB

The two new LED lights are both identical in dimension, which Zhiyun labels as “credit card-sized”. In fairness, two of the dimensions aren’t that much bigger than a credit card.

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB are 100mm wide and 71mm tall. A standard-sized credit card is 85.60 by 53.98 millimetres. So, yes, it’s bigger, but not massively so.

Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB dimensions

Where it differs from the definition of “credit card-sized” is in its thickness. A credit card is 0.76mm thick. The Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB are 56mm thick. A significant difference. This was always going to be an obvious one, but I’d love to know how many of these Zhiyun thinks will fit in your average wallet.

Compact, lightweight, long battery life

The Zhiyun Molus X60 weighs a mere 313g, and the RGB flavour only adds a little to this, weighing in at 319g. Despite the low weight, they have a rugged metal housing to increase durability.

The bi-colour X60 offers a colour temperature range from 2700-6500K, with flicker-free output at a CRI>95 and TLCI>97. Zhiyun doesn’t say what frame rates and shutter speeds it stays flicker-free til, but I expect it will cover most situations and the limits of most cameras.

Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB

The Molus X60-RGB, as the name suggests, offers individual red, green and blue LEDs, along with pure white. It offers tungsten and daylight white balance, from 2700-6500K at a 95CRI and 98TLCI. Of course, you get full remote control through the Zhiyun smartphone app.

Batteries not included

The base package for the Molus X60 and X60-RGB does not include a battery. There’s also no room for an internal battery – not surprising in a light this small. The lights are powered directly by either a 24v DC input or USB-PD.

There is, however, a battery grip available that allows you to use it away from AC or higher-end USB power banks. The grip comes with a couple of the packages, but it’s also available separately for those who bought the basic light without one and then later change their mind.

Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB

Zhiyun Molus X60/X60-RGB Specs

Zhiyun Molus X60Zhiyun Molus X60-RGB
Output Power60W60W
Color Temperature:2700K~6500K2700K~6500K
RGB?NoYes
TLCI≥97≥98
CRI≥95≥95
Operation Temperature0°～40°0°～40°
Dimension100 x 71 x 56mm100 x 71 x 56mm
Weight313g319g
App ControlYesYes

Price and Availability

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB are each available in three packages, all six of which are available to pre-order. There’s been no mention of when they’ll start shipping, but Zhiyun will have them on display at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas next month.

The Molus X60 costs $199 for the Standard package. The Combo package, which also includes a battery grip and a bag, costs $269. The Pro package includes the light, two batteries, the bag, and a softbox costs $329.

The Molus X60-RGB packages cost $249 for the Standard package, $329 for the Combo package, and $399 for the Pro package.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Related Posts

Giving credit where credit is due. Why is it so important to credit the artist? Zhiyun MOLUS G60 and X100Zhiyun MOLUS G60 & X100 LED lights are tiny-tiny powerful LEDs First look at Zhiyun Molus G60 and X100 LED lights Product photography with the Zhiyun Molus G60 and X100 LED lights

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *