Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB LED lights are “Credit card-sized”

I’m not sure what kind of credit cards they use in that part of the world, but Zhiyun has announced two new “credit card-sized” LED lights. They’re the bi-colour Molux X60 (buy here) and the Molus X60-RGB (buy here), expanding the Molus lineup.

And while they may not actually be credit card-sized, they are extremely compact. And considering they put out 60W of bicolour or RGB LED light, they’re significantly smaller than most of the competition.

Zhiyun Molus X60 & X60-RGB

The two new LED lights are both identical in dimension, which Zhiyun labels as “credit card-sized”. In fairness, two of the dimensions aren’t that much bigger than a credit card.

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB are 100mm wide and 71mm tall. A standard-sized credit card is 85.60 by 53.98 millimetres. So, yes, it’s bigger, but not massively so.

Where it differs from the definition of “credit card-sized” is in its thickness. A credit card is 0.76mm thick. The Zhiyun Molus X60 and Molus X60-RGB are 56mm thick. A significant difference. This was always going to be an obvious one, but I’d love to know how many of these Zhiyun thinks will fit in your average wallet.

Compact, lightweight, long battery life

The Zhiyun Molus X60 weighs a mere 313g, and the RGB flavour only adds a little to this, weighing in at 319g. Despite the low weight, they have a rugged metal housing to increase durability.

The bi-colour X60 offers a colour temperature range from 2700-6500K, with flicker-free output at a CRI>95 and TLCI>97. Zhiyun doesn’t say what frame rates and shutter speeds it stays flicker-free til, but I expect it will cover most situations and the limits of most cameras.

The Molus X60-RGB, as the name suggests, offers individual red, green and blue LEDs, along with pure white. It offers tungsten and daylight white balance, from 2700-6500K at a 95CRI and 98TLCI. Of course, you get full remote control through the Zhiyun smartphone app.

Batteries not included

The base package for the Molus X60 and X60-RGB does not include a battery. There’s also no room for an internal battery – not surprising in a light this small. The lights are powered directly by either a 24v DC input or USB-PD.

There is, however, a battery grip available that allows you to use it away from AC or higher-end USB power banks. The grip comes with a couple of the packages, but it’s also available separately for those who bought the basic light without one and then later change their mind.

Zhiyun Molus X60/X60-RGB Specs

Zhiyun Molus X60 Zhiyun Molus X60-RGB Output Power 60W 60W Color Temperature: 2700K~6500K 2700K~6500K RGB? No Yes TLCI ≥97 ≥98 CRI ≥95 ≥95 Operation Temperature 0°～40° 0°～40° Dimension 100 x 71 x 56mm 100 x 71 x 56mm Weight 313g 319g App Control Yes Yes

Price and Availability

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB are each available in three packages, all six of which are available to pre-order. There’s been no mention of when they’ll start shipping, but Zhiyun will have them on display at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas next month.

The Molus X60 costs $199 for the Standard package. The Combo package, which also includes a battery grip and a bag, costs $269. The Pro package includes the light, two batteries, the bag, and a softbox costs $329.

The Molus X60-RGB packages cost $249 for the Standard package, $329 for the Combo package, and $399 for the Pro package.