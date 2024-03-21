Photographer captures extremely rare pink elephant in Africa

Perhaps you’ve “seen pink elephants” after some wild nights out. However, wildlife photographer and conservationist Theo Potgieter saw and photographed a real one put in the wild. It’s worth noting that real pink elephants are way rarer than those parading in our heads after a few drinks. And thanks to Theo, we get to see photos and videos of a pink baby elephant that will warm your heart rather than make your head spin.

Theo spotted the rare sight in February of this year while in Kruger National Park. As a tour operator, he is privileged to visit the Kruger frequently. “I was on safari with my guest, crossing the mighty Olifants River (Elephant River translated from the Afrikaans language),” Theo tells DIYP. “We enjoyed watching a family herd of elephants enjoying the cool water in the mid-day heat.”

But then, he noticed something extraordinary. One of the elephants looked different than the others. “I grabbed my camera (the Sony XR10 IV) and took a few shots and video to be able to get a better idea of what we were looking at,” Theo tells us. “To my surprise, I realized that we were looking at a very special little animal. A pink elephant bull.”

Theo estimates the animal to be around one-year-old. As for his unusual pink coloration, it’s most likely due to him being leucistic. “Leucism arises from a partial loss of pigmentation,” Theo explains. “It is a genetic condition that causes a reduction in all types of pigments, not only melanin.”

It’s worth noting that leucism is different from albinism, as Theo further explains.

“Albinism is a genetic anomaly caused by melanin deficiency. Albino animals are pale or entirely white, and because their eyes lack pigmentation, the eyes of such animals are normally pink or red. Animals with leucism retain their natural eye color. This little guy had normal colored eyes.”

Sadly, animals with albinism and similar conditions will often get rejected in the wild. However, this little elephant seemed happy and accepted within his group. “In my observance, there were no signs of rejection or aggression towards this little guy from the rest of the group,” Theo tells DIYP. “He was having a blast playing with other individuals his own age, and the adult elephants all seemed to tolerate him.”

I leave you now to enjoy a few more photos and videos of this adorable, unique creature.