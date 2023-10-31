Zhiyun Molus X100 vs. G200- which is better for creators?

No matter which creator you are, it’s nice to have an LED light in your arsenal. It’s better if it’s a quality light. It’s even better if it’s also compact! Both the Zhiyun Molus X100 (249$) and Molus G200 (379$) have a unique form factor to answer these demands, but which one is better for you?

Zhiyun Molus X100 vs G200: Size and weight

The Zhiyun Molus G200 is very tiny for a 200W LED light, measuring only 127 x 67.5 x 225mm when including the mounting bracket to attach it to your light stand. It weighs 2.2kg, so it’s not the most lightweight LED light out there, but it’s still lighter than other 200W Bowens mount lights. The Aputure Amaran 200D, for example, weighs 3.96kg.

Meanwhile, the Molus X100 is even smaller. It measures 144 x 94 x 36 mm, comparable in size to your average power bank. It weighs 385 g, and you don’t need any external power brick like the G200, making it very backpack-friendly. You’ll even still have room in the bag for the new Zhiyun Mini Softbox. The G200, with its included reflector, will be a lot more of a challenge to put in a bag. If you also want to add a modifier, then a small bag is no longer an option.

Zhiyun Molus X100 vs G200: power options

The Zhiyun Molus X100 can be powered via DC, USB-C, or via the included 2600mAh battery. It takes about two and a half hours to charge it fully, and the battery will last 30 minutes of full power usage. If you need more than 30 minutes, you can also use a “standard” power bank with the x100. (We have a great tutorial on using LED video lights with power banks).

The Zhiyun Molus G200, on the other hand, can only be powered via DC by the included power brick. Obviously, it makes the G200 less convenient to use on the go unless you have a 200-watt portable power solution. Also, the power cable on the Molus m200 is more secure and less prone to accidental disconnects than the one on the Molus X100.

Zhiyun Molus X100 vs G200: Heat and fan noise

The fans of the G200 are basically silent. Even without the air conditioner in the studio, you really can’t hear the fans on that thing. The same goes for the X100. Zhiyun did an impressive job with these fans.

Heat tells a similarly impressive story. Neither is warm to the touch, even after using the lights on 100% for a while (although the G200 swivel did end up catching some heat from the fan).

Zhiyun Molus X100 vs G200: Light quality

According to Zhiyun, the G200 is rated at 9,460 Lux, while the X100 is rated at 3,556 Lux (1m, 6500k, no reflector). While the G200 is far brighter than the X100 (as expected), I wouldn’t dismiss the X100 yet. 3,500 Lux is enough for just about every indoor scene, and for some cases, it’s bright enough to be used outdoors as well. (Here, for example, we show the X100 used for wedding photography).

Another interesting feature of the Molus G200 is the boost mode. It lets you push this 200-watt light to 300 watts. This, in turn, should output an impressive 13,800 Lux.

The Zhiyun Molus G200 and Molus X100 have the same temperature range: 2700k to 6500k. But, at low brightness, the M200 is more accurate. When I tried both at 3%, the light was a bit warmer on the x100.

(This is a common issue with bi-color lights, though. On lower outputs, the light does not have enough headroom to mix the two LED colors properly).

Zhiyun Molus X100 vs G200: Mounts and modifiers

Both the Zhiyun Molus G200 and Molus X100 support Bowens mount accessories; However, the X100 requires an adapter to do so. This is both a pro and a con for the x100. If you are regularly using standard modifiers, then the M200 does not need a modifier and is easier to handle. If you are good with a small softbox, the X100 can take a tiny ZY mount softbox (sold separately) that packs wonderfully in a bag.

For light stands, the X100 has a 1/4-20 thread. It does not swivel, so if you want to tilt it, you need an external swivel. The G200 has a swivel with a female stud connector, so it tilts right out of the box.

Which light should you get?

In the end, both lights provide great value for money, and depending on your needs, you may opt for one light or the other. (In some aspects, this comparison is similar to comparing any 100 and 200-watt lights. That said, the unique form factor does make the decision a bit different from your standard COB lights.

Choose the Zhiyun Molus x100

If you need a light on the go and have a limited budget, the Zhiyun Molus X100 is probably the pick for you. It is smaller and does not require a separate power source. The full kit comes with a small reflector, a Bowens mount adapter, a battery, a DC power brick, and a nice carrying case for 249$.

Choose the Zhiyun Molus G200

On the other hand, if you need a more professional light and can afford a bigger budget, I would suggest the Molus G200. It is more powerful, so it will be useful in harsher light conditions. It has a built-in swivel and supports Bowens modifiers out of the box. The Zhiyun Molus G200 comes with a reflector and a carrying case 379$.

[Full disclosure: Zhiyun did not pay or otherwise sponsor this article. We are writing it because we are impressed with this line of lights and use them regularly in the studio]