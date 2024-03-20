Your pop-up flash is better than you think: Use these 20 creative techniques for stunning photos

Most photographers will tell you that a pop-up flash produces unflattering and ugly lighting. And they’re right – unless you get creative! If this video from Newcastle Photography College doesn’t make you reconsider using your pop-up flash, nothing will. It shows as many as 20 different lighting setups using only your pop-up flash as the light source. You can achieve incredible results with an understanding of how light works and some simple objects.

Since the video is pretty long, I think it would be pointless to do a complete write-up. But here’s the list of lighting techniques and patterns you can create just as a teaser which will prompt you to watch the whole thing and try out at least some of these tips:

Beauty lighting: using a reflector to soften the popup flash’s light for flattering facial illumination. Clamshell lighting: a combination of top light from the popup flash and a reflector below for even, soft lighting on the face. Rembrandt lighting: angling the light to create a characteristic triangle of light on the cheek, simulating classic Rembrandt paintings. Side lighting: directing light from one side to create depth and texture. Backlighting: placing the light behind the subject to highlight edges or create a silhouette. Soft light: bouncing the popup flash’s light off a soft surface to diffuse it and reduce harshness. Hard light: reflecting the light off a hard surface like a mirror to maintain its intensity and create sharp shadows. Colored lighting: using colored gels in front of the popup flash or mirror to tint the light for various atmospheric effects. Using snoots: concentrating the light on a specific area of the subject by directing the flash through a tube or similar modifier. Gobos for patterned light: blocking parts of the light with cutouts to project patterns or shapes. Using mirrors for directional light: manipulating the direction of light with mirrors to achieve desired lighting angles. Bouncing light for ceiling or wall effects: reflecting light off ceilings or walls to simulate a larger, natural light source. Full-length shots: lighting an entire scene, from headshots to full body, using strategic light placement. Using whiteboards for reflection: creating softer light by reflecting the flash off white surfaces. Smoke or haze effects: adding atmosphere by backlighting smoke or haze with the popup flash. Outdoor lighting adaptations: adapting the popup flash for outdoor use to enhance natural lighting or fill in shadows. Using a mirror to block direct flash: preventing the harsh direct flash from hitting the subject by blocking it with a mirror. Adjusting flash intensity: varying the popup flash’s power to suit the lighting needs of the shoot. Creating hard shadows with direct light: using unmodified popup flash or directed light for dramatic hard shadows. Diffusing light through an umbrella: softening and spreading the light by bouncing it off an umbrella or through a diffuser.

Additional DIY solutions to check out

We have covered several DIY pop-up flash diffusers over the years. Here’s one from a plastic headphones cover, or you can just use a simple white balloon.

As for bouncing light, you can go with the five-in-one reflector, but you can also get yourself a piece of foam board. You can also cut out your own gobo… Or use different household objects like plants, lace, a colander, a hat, etc.

I believe that this video is particularly useful for new photographers who are still buying their first pieces of gear. You may be low on the budget, yet hear all the time how “your pop-up flash isn’t even worth using.” Well, I think that this video proves that, even with limited gear, you can produce high-quality, creative photos!

[Shoot Amazing Images with your Pop-Up Flash: 20 creative techniques you won’t believe until you see. via ISO 1200]