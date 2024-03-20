Human rights photographer accused of involvement in migrant extortion scheme

A prominent photographer known for documenting the plight of migrants attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing has been arrested in Spain. Francisco Clemente, 27, is accused of being part of a criminal organization that exploited families desperate for information about loved ones lost at sea.

The Telegraph reports that Clemente built a social media following of over 150,000 under the moniker “Héroes del Mar” (Heroes of the Sea). According to Spanish authorities, he is accused of using his platform to gain the trust of migrant families. Allegedly, he then directed them to a network that extorted exorbitant fees for repatriating remains and fabricated search efforts.

Spain’s Guardia Civil police led an investigation that uncovered a disturbing scheme. Authorities allege the gang used their access to morgues and corrupt funeral homes to identify deceased migrants and prey on grieving families. They reportedly charged upwards of €10,000 (nearly $11,000) to repatriate bodies, exploiting a desperate situation for personal gain.

Clemente’s alleged role was to leverage his public image as a champion for migrants. Investigators believe he provided the network with crucial departure and route information for migrants attempting the perilous journey. A witness told Spanish newspaper El País that Clemente photographed identifying marks and tattoos of deceased migrants, potentially to extort families further.

“When they became aware of a shipwreck, they contacted families to ask for personal information about the missing persons to carry out a false search for these people, assist the families in filing a report, manage DNA collections for the identification of the body and provide translation services,” the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

This case adds a horrifying layer to the already tragic situation of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. According to the United Nations, 2023 is on track to be even deadlier than 2016, the previous worst year for migrant deaths at sea in Europe. The notion that someone entrusted with documenting this crisis allegedly exploited it is a deeply disturbing betrayal.

Currently, Clemente is the only member of the network to speak with authorities. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals and exposed corruption within a state forensic medical institute. Charges include fraud, revealing confidential information, violating the deceased, falsifying documents, and bribery.

