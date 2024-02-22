Will Smith recreates the AI spaghetti video, and it’s the best thing you’ll see today

It’s amazing how far AI has come in just a year, particularly when it comes to how realistic the generated images and videos look. Of course, for us photographers and filmmakers, it’s a little concerning. However, actor Will Smith had a more light-hearted reaction and recreated an AI video that went viral last year. And it’s brilliant.

The AI video was created in March 2023 and depicts Will Smith eating spaghetti in a variety of bizarre ways. Upon the release of OpenAI’s generative video Sora last week, the actor responded by recreating the spaghetti video in real life.

Smith posted the videos side by side on his Instagram feed, saying, “This is getting out of hand.” The video shows him eating spaghetti in an almost animalistic way, even resorting to eating hair at one point.

Several people commented, saying they couldn’t tell which video was AI-generated. Others questioned if it was even the real Will Smith or a deepfake.

While on the surface, it’s all quite hilarious, Will Smith is actually making a point about how convincing AI-generated images and videos are now, and how much they have improved in just one year.

The actor’s guild strikes last year addressed the issue of using AI instead of real actors, writers and models. Deepfakes are increasingly becoming a problem, with politicians and celebrities being targeted.

Will Smith has certainly outdone himself with this video, however, and caused more than a few laughs with it.