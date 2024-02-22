Quasar Science Ossium Ladder holds up to 16 LED tubes for a wall of colour

Quasar Science has announced the new Ossium Ladder Kit with lift bar. It’s a mounting system that holds up to sixteen Quasar Science Rainbow linear LED lights (buy here).

It was designed in collaboration with G-Force Grips to provide a wall of light. And thanks to the capabilities of Quasar Science Rainbow tubes, that light can be any colour you want. Or multiple colours in different places.

Walls of colourful light for virtual production

While the Ossium Ladder isn’t a light in itself, it does hold 16 of them. This allows for a lot of light output and a lot of configurability for what colours you want in exactly what spots on that wall. There are plenty of uses for such a setup, but this seems primarily targeted toward virtual production.

Up to 768 addressable colour pixels are available through sixteen 8ft-long Quasar Science Rainbow tubes. It will also hold 4ft and 2ft tubes. The overall size is adjustable, with lights attached via built-in NATO rails. It hangs from any overhead fixing point.

The Ossium Ladder revolutionizes rigging solutions for small to mid-sized studios. Its slim profile and flexible design empowers creators to easily rig an array of tube lights while optimizing space usage to the fullest. Michael Herbert, Quasar Science Head of Product Management

Despite being fairly lightweight at only 8kg (~17.6lb), it can handle a load of up to 150g (~330lb). Just make sure your ceiling can, too. It can cover an area up to 2.66m (105″) in height and up to 2.02m (80″) wide.

Price and Availability

The Quasar Science Ossium Ladder Kit will be available to buy soon for $3,250. Do bear in mind that this does not include any lights. To find out more, visit the Quasar Science website.

How much extra you’ll have to pay depends on whether you want 2ft, 4ft or 8ft tubes and which specific models of lights you choose. With a regular price of around $1,500 for 8ft Rainbow II tubes (buy here), though, that could run up to an extra $24,000.