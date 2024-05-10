TikTok is the first social media platform to support the Content Credentials for AI content

TikTok announced itself as the first social media platform to embrace Content Credentials, a new system for identifying AI-generated content. This partnership with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) aims to increase transparency for users encountering AI-created videos and images.

Previously, TikTok automatically tagged content made with its own AI tools. But now, they’ll leverage Content Credentials to detect AI-generated uploads from other platforms. This system, developed by Adobe and implemented in tools like Photoshop, adds metadata tags that signal the presence of AI.

The rollout will happen in phases. First, TikTok will automatically label uploads containing these Content Credential tags. Next, they’ll integrate the system with their own AI effects, ensuring content created with TikTok’s AI tools remains labeled even after download.

This initiative highlights the growing concern about the spread of AI-generated content online, particularly its potential for misinformation. By making it easier to identify AI creations, TikTok hopes to empower users to make informed decisions about the content they consume and share.

[via The Verge]