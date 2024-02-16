Adobe Express adds TikTok’s new AI assistant

TikTok’s AI-powered Creative Assistant is now available with the Adobe Express app. The two brands announced the collaboration this week, saying that it will help businesses and creators make and market content more effectively.

The whole point is to reduce the pain points of creating multiple-platform content that needs to have different sizes and orientations for each one. The AI assistant is available in both the free and paid subscription models.

The new Creative Assistant add-on gives users insight into trending hashtags on TikTok and will also help brainstorm ideas and write short video scripts.

Stacy Martinet, Adobe’s VP of Marketing Strategy and Communications, said in a statement, “The new Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express reduces the time, effort and resources required to work across different platforms for each stage of the content ideation, creation and distribution process.”

To use the Creative Assistant, simply head to the ‘add-ons’ section in Adobe Express and download it. Then, you can use it to help find creative inspiration or make a new video.

The assistant will also help you find the most attention-grabbing title for your content. That’s something that can be a deciding factor in whether people want to spend their time watching your content.

Adobe launched Express two years ago in an effort to keep pace with the popular editing app Canva. TikTok’s Creative Assistant was launched in September last year to help creators keep on track with trends and to reduce the friction of creating videos.