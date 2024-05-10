The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 finalists are here to have you howling with laughter

May 10, 2024

Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

comedy pet finalists 2024

Attention dog lovers, cat enthusiasts, and appreciators of all things furry and funny. Brace yourselves for some belly-laugh because the finalists for the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards have just been revealed. And, as always, they are hilarious!

We’re talking Kung Fu canines, wall-mounted felines (don’t worry, they’re fine!), a very hungry turtle, and a donkey who seems to have won the carrot lottery.

Created by animal-loving photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the competition celebrates the joy our furry (and not-so-furry) companions bring to our lives. It also reminds us of the importance of animal welfare, which we can all support.

The judging panel for the contest include TV presenter and animal advocate Kate Humble, professional photographers Gerrard and Jarvis Gethings (with special guest judge Barry the Border Terrier for some canine critique), plus vet extraordinaire Emma Milne and last but not least, Elke Vogelsang, a former winner herself.

Think you can sniff out the funniest photo? The People’s Choice Award is open to the public, too. Head over to the contest website and cast your vote for your favorite finalist. Not only will you be helping to crown the ultimate comedy pet champ, but you’ll also be entered into a draw to win £100 yourself.

The winners will be announced on June 6, so mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the silliest, sweetest, most side-splitting pets on the planet. And in the meantime, here are the finalists to make you giggle and warm your heart!

More from Comedy Pet Photo Awards

comedy pet finalists 2024
© David Kertzman/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Alina Vogel /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets 2024
© Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Thomas Manakin/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Tammo Zelle/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Luiza Ribeiro de Oliveira/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Philippa Huber /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Sylvia Michel /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Atsuyuki Ohshima/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Diann Johnson /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Julie Smith/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Anna Petró/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Emma Beardsmore/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Yasudu Aburanekomaru/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Julia Illig /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Lock Liu /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Chantal Sammons/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Bernard Sim /Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Tomoaki Tanto/Comedy Pets 2024
comedy pet finalists 2024
© Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Pets 2024

