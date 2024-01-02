You think your pet is the funniest? Submit photos to Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 and prove it
Jan 2, 2024
If you have a pet, you know how much of a positive impact pets have on our lives. And if you think your pet is the funniest, you can prove it to the world. With the New Year, the new contest submissions for the Comedy Pet Photography Award have begun. The contest invites you to submit the most hilarious photos or videos of your beloved pets doing funny things. And, of course, we will share some pictures from previous years to kick things off.
“This competition is about sharing the love and celebrating what makes [pets] so special,” the contest founders write. But like every year, the Awards seek to support and highlight as many deserving animal welfare charities as possible. Entering the contest gives you a chance to win a cash prize for the Best Overall Photo and be crowned Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year.
You can submit your photos in the following categories:
- Dogs
- Cats
- Horses
- All the Other Creatures
- Pets who look like their owners
- Junior
- Video
The panel of judges includes TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian and presenter Mel Geidroyc, and professional award-winning photographers Elke Vogelsang and Gerrard Gethings. The official competition vet, Emma Milne, will also check out your entries along with Competition Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.
Submissions are open via the website, and there is a small charge to enter: £1.95 for a single entry, £5 for five entries, or £10 for 15 entries. To encourage budding young photographers to join in the fun, entry to the Junior category is free for photographers under 16 years of age. You have until April 14, 2024, to submit your images and show the world that your pet is the funniest and the goofiest! I’ll let you get inspired by my silly cat and the selection of previous Comedy Pet Photography Award winners.
Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.