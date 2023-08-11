Adorable “cat attack” wins 2023 Comedy Pet photo Awards

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards recently treated us with its hilarious finalist images. My favorite of the bunch was a photo of cats (of course it was), and I’m happy to announce that a cat photo is also the contest winner. Michel Zoghzoghi took it and called it A life Changing Experience. It shows his adorable two rescue kittens, and as always – there are more photos to chuckle at and “aww” about.

This contest is now in its fourth year and it calls on all pet and animal lovers to submit hilarious images and videos of their funny furry friends. Other than winning the contest, Michel also won the Best Cat category award. Interestingly enough, he’s a professional wildlife photographer from Beirut, Lebanon, and he’s traveled the world taking photos of much bigger and much scarier cats. And yet, his winning image shows two adorable little kitties goofing around.

© Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets

But don’t be foo, these two are lethal! Lethally cute, as Michael says. “I had more fun and surprises taking photos of these two characters, than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips,” the winner commented on his photo.

“As a wildlife photographer I never really considered sending photos to a pet competition until I discovered Comedy Pets. It’s witty, it’s fun and the photos are hilarious. I am extremely happy and proud to have won it as all the finalists were really outstanding and some of them made me laugh to tears. Pets are a very, very important part of our families and should be celebrated.”

The people behind the Comedy Pet Photo Awards are Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their ide was to highlight the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

Commenting on this year’s contest, Tom Sullam said:

“This is still a very young competition in the whole scheme of things, but within a few short years we are already receiving some of the most uplifting, life-affirming hilarious images of pets in the world! We couldn’t be more excited to share these with you all. Pets have played a fundamental role during the covid years, and to be able to laugh out loud with these loveable creatures is the reason this competition exists!”

Other than the category winners, the contest also recognizes six photographers as Highly Commended for their entries. So, without further ado, I leave you with this adorable, amazing photo gallery. I also invite you to check out more and submit your photos on Comedy Pet Photo Awards’ website.

© Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets; All Other Creatures Category Winner © Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets © Chris Porsz/Comedy PetsDog Category & People’s Choice Award Winner © Monyque Macedo Dos Santo/Comedy Pets; Junior Category Winner © Klaus-Peter Selzer/Comedy Pets; Pets Who Look Like Their Owner’s Category Winner © Gill Woodcock/Comedy Pets; Highly commended © Karl Goldhamer/Comedy Pets; Highly commended © Kazutoshi Ono Miyagi/Comedy Pets; Highly commended © Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pets; Highly commended © Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets; Highly commended