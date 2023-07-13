DIY Photography

This hilarious cat gang photo is my favorite of the Comedy Pet contest

© Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

Hear ye, hear ye! Our favorite The Comedy Pet Photo Awards has published the shortlists of this year’s contest. I chose this goofy cat “gang” to invite you to view them because – how can you reject a gang like this? Now that the cats and I have your attention. let’s jump in and see the rest of the 25 finalists for 2023.

The people behind the Comedy Pet Photo Awards are Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. They’re both professional photographers, also proudly standing behind another contest we know and love: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Both contests were created not only to make us smile but also for good causes. The Comedy Pet contest celebrates the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and wants to encourage you to engage around animal welfare. 

The 25 shortlisted images are now subject to some serious scrutiny from the judges who are all expert animal lovers to pick the winner. The panel includes TV presenter, writer, conservationist and animal lover Kate Humble, comedian and TV presenter, writer, and all-round superstar – Mel Geidroyc, TV Vet and animal welfare campaigner – Emma Milne, andprofessional pet photographer – Elke Vogelsang. By the way, if you haven’t checked out her pet portraits yet, you’ve been missing out.

 There are 25 shortlists to make you giggle, and the 2023 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on August 11, 2023. So, enjoy some of this year’s best entries while we wait for the best of the best.

© Masayoshi Yamamoto/Comedy Pet
© Klaus Peter Selzer/Comedy Pet
© Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pet
© Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pet
© Katia Pillonel/Comedy Pet
© Kenichi Morinag/Comedy Pet
© Chris Porsz/Comedy Pet
© Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pet
© John Young/Comedy Pet
© Kerstin Leichtenmüller/Comedy Pet
© Udo Krauss/Comedy Pet
© Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pet
© Monyque Macedo/Comedy Pet
© Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pet
© Lana Polyakova/Comedy Pet
© Karl Goldhamer/Comedy Pet
© Christine Johnson/Comedy Pet
© Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pet
© Gill Woodcock_/Comedy Pet
© Felix Larcher/Comedy Pet
© Lana Polyakova/Comedy Pet
© Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pet
© Corinna Mooser/Comedy Pet
© Kim Horstmanshof/Comedy Pet

Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

