Love cat photos? Soon you can play a cat photography video game

In the latest example of art imitating life, a new photography adventure video game has been announced for PC. The game, called Neko Odyssey, centres on the premise of photographing cats.

Yes, you did read that correctly. I mean, why not? It’s why the internet was invented, after all. Players have to explore the game, taking virtual photographs of kitties and then uploading them to a virtual social media account to get scores. Or likes. Or whatever.

The game is published by Flyhigh Works and developed by Secret Character and will be released in 2024. According to the blurb, the cats will be hidden, and it will take some skill to find them and then photograph them. Personally, I’d recommend carrying a (virtual) can of tuna, the cats will find you.

In order to earn points in the game, each photo will earn ‘likes’. The more likes you have, the better known you’ll become, and your virtual followers will offer tips on where to find the next unsuspecting feline subject. Apparently, some of the cats will require you to build a connection first before they allow you to photograph them.

Does this all sound a little too much like reality? Wandering around a town with a camera, photographing cats, and then uploading them to social media in exchange for likes feels all too much like day-to-day life. Instead of sitting indoors playing a computer game about photographing cats, why not just go outside and photograph cats? You can even upload them to social media and hope they get liked!

Maybe I’m just getting old, but this is really odd to me and far too meta at this point. Would you play this, or do you prefer the real thing?

[Via Gematsu]