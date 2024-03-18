The Photography Show will alternate between Birmingham and London from 2025

The largest photography show in the UK, The Photography Show (technically, The Photography and Video Show, but everyone here calls it “TPS”), isn’t even over for 2024 yet. The last day of the show is tomorrow, but there’s already news for 2025.

The show’s organisers, Future PLC, have announced that from 2025, it’s going to alternate venues each year. It’ll stay at the Birmingham NEC, where it’s been for the past decade, but it’ll alternate each year with ExCel London.

History of The Photography Show

The Photography Show was launched by Future PLC in 2014 as a consumer show. It replaced the Focus on Imaging trade show, which ended in 2013 after a run of 24 years.

Focus on Imaging was marketed as a trade show for professionals. But towards the end, it didn’t feel like one. Pretty much anyone could get a “trade” pass, and it essentially became a consumer show. While the show’s downfall was never publicly explained, there were a lot of obvious things going wrong.

Future PLC took a big gamble attempting to take over the venue and the annual slot that Focus on Imaging previously maintained. But Future made a smart decision. They made The Photography Show an actual consumer show from day one.

For most consumers, this meant business as usual after having visited Focus during its last few years of lax entry requirements. It meant we were seeing more retailers and sales inside the show, and a wider range of companies that catered to consumers as well as professionals.

An uncertain last few years

For the next 10 years, The Photography Show ticked along, growing each year. There was, of course, some interruption during the COVID pandemic, with 2020’s show cancelled, 2021’s and 2022’s shows shifted to September (with a day off for the Queen’s funeral) and no show at all in 2023.

The lack of show in 2023 was disappointing but logical. Future wanted to bring the show back to its regular March dates. Having a show in September and then another one 6 months later is not enough time for companies to prepare.

We know this because many individuals and companies said the same thing about Photokina switching from September to May. Companies refused to go because there wasn’t enough time to replenish stock and prepare for another show. Attendees also couldn’t justify the expense of travel and accommodation so soon after the previous show.

So, skipping 2023 was logical.

So, what’s happening next?

The Photography Show has decided to alternate venues each year from next year onwards. The new venue they’re adding is ExCel London. It’s an excellent venue if you’ve never been and houses quite a few consumer, trade and industry shows throughout the year.

It’s going to be a bit of a gamble, but it makes sense for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it’s a lot easier for most people to get to London than it is to get to Birmingham. Heathrow and Gatwick are more accessible to most international flyers with better ticket prices. There’s also a much higher general tourist population in London, bringing in more foot traffic.

It’s also a lot easier to get around and visit nearby places.

The NEC is a bit out of the way. This is one of the biggest complaints I’ve heard at the shows from vendors, exhibitors and others actually working the show. You’ve spent a good £30+ in an Uber just to get from the Airport/NEC hotels into Birmingham City Centre, where you can actually enjoy yourself after the show closes.

London ExCel is about a 20-minute walk from the nearest tube station, which will take you anywhere in London. You’ll wait longer than that in Birmingham just for your Uber to show up.

When’s it happening?

The Photography Show 2024 is currently ongoing at the Birmingham NEC. The last day of this year’s show is tomorrow. The Photography Show will be coming to ExCel London starting in 2025. In 2026, the show will go back to the Birmingham NEC.

After that, the two venues will flip-flop and alternate each year. It’s an interesting decision, even if it does make some sense. It will be interesting to see how many visitors attend the show at each location but also how much cross-over there is.

How many people will only go to the NEC show because it’s in Birmingham? How many will only go to ExCel because it’s in London? But how many of the attendees will also be alternating each year and visiting both venues?

Will it move permanently to London?

This is a question that Future hasn’t answered either way, but I think it’s a valid one. I think Future expects that the shows will happily alternate between the two locations forever. Or, Future may be planning this as the beginning of a more permanent transition to London in a few years.

I hadn’t imagined that Future would shift the venue of The Photography Show away from the NEC (even alternate years). But with recent news of Birmingham essentially being a bankrupt city and its uncertain future, perhaps that permanent move will come at some point.

For now, though, The Photography Show will bounce between Birmingham (the even years) and London (the odd years). And if you really want to visit, you’ve got until the end of business tomorrow to visit TPS 2024.