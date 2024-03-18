Wedding photographer’s 9-year-old daughter is his second shooter

A wedding photographer has revealed that his second shooter is none other than his nine-year-old daughter. But don’t be fooled. Her photos are just as good as many adult photographers.

Seasoned wedding photographer Jerome Cole posted a reel on Instagram showing behind the scenes shots from his daughter’s first wedding shooting alongside him.

“When your nine-year-old daughter shoots her first wedding with you,” the caption says. “Should I retire?” Jerome jokes. And he has good reason, because his daughter Aisha (now 10) looks every bit the professional as she photographs the couple and even takes a moment to arrange the bride’s dress.

Jerome, from Melbourne, Australia, said that he’s been shooting weddings for around 15 years. His daughter Aisha has been desperate to join him and constantly kept begging him to let her come along and shoot alongside him.

Jerome apparently tested his daughter out on a charity choir shoot the previous year before he deemed her ready for an actual wedding.

Proud dad

He commented further that they used secret hand signals to communicate, saying that “her professionalism was something else. Seeing her photos, I couldn’t help but tear up. Proud dad moment.”

The whole day lasted around five hours, which can be tiring even for adult photographers. But Aisha approached the day with enthusiasm. “I was so excited,” she told Newsflare, “I’d been waiting for so long, and I thought I had to wait until I was 12.”

The couple getting married had two children together, and had asked Jerome for a specific shot from behind as they had their first kiss. Jerome knew that he needed a second shooter for this shot, although it wasn’t a huge requirement for the rest of the day. That’s why he chose to use his daughter.

Unique point of view

After the couple signed off on it, Jerome also realised that Aisha could get some unique perspectives of the couple’s children. And that really paid off, as Aisha had a different point of view and was able to take risks that another photographer may not have.

“I thought the fact that the couple had two young kids was perfect for Aisha as she could get close photos of the kids in a way that I couldn’t,” says Jerome.

Overall, the comments have been very supportive, with people on social media asking when Aisha can shoot their wedding.

Indeed, Aisha’s photographs are absolutely lovely and show that she has a strong future in photography, should she wish to pursue it.

You know, sometimes it’s difficult to find a good second shooter, maybe it really is easier to ‘grow your own’!

[via newsflare]