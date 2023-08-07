Bride asks photographer for a refund after groom’s affair. With second shooter

We’ve heard all kinds of crazy wedding photography stories. But are you ready to hear the absolutely craziest one ever? A photographer recently got a refund request from a bride because her husband had an affair… With the photographer’s second shooter. Yikes!

A photographer under the nickname Wedding_dude posted this wild story on Reddit, adding that it happened at a wedding earlier this summer. “My typical second shooter couldn’t make it, so I found someone else online who I felt did good work,” the photographer explained.

He added that he and his replacement second shooter did the wedding without any incidents. “Everything seemed business as usual,” he wrote. They took the photos, then finished the editing after the wedding, and sent the photos to the client. But a few days ago, only a few weeks after the ceremony, the photographer got an email from the bride. This is where it gets crazy.

“She was wanting a refund because the lady I had hired as [a] second shooter for the day ended up sleeping with her husband at some point after the wedding,” the photographer writes. But get this – he says that the bride even included photos from her husband’s phone to prove her claim.

What should the photographer do?

I can’t even begin to discuss how wrong the groom’s move is. Who does that?! But what we’re dealing with here is the photographer – how to handle this situation? “She hired me for a job and the job was completed and [the] product was delivered,” the photographer wrote. “But I also feel like this would be as if I were a professional dog walker who walked a client’s dog, then came back and shot it later.”

“Of course the second shooter is considered a private contractor and not an employee,” he added. Asking how to deal with the situation, Wedding_dude got a lot of comments. But I though I should share the absolute winner: “Offer her a discount on her next wedding.” Despite feeling sorry for this bride, this comment made me laugh really hard.

“I really feel for this lady, but that’s also a lot of money to have to give back for work that was done,” the photographer concluded. Honestly, that really is a serious dilemma, and I’m not sure what I would do. I’d probably try to explain to the bride that I’d still put up a lot of work and a lot of time. Then, maybe I’d offer a partial refund. I get where the bride’s coming from, but I also understand the photographer. He has put a lot of effort and time into producing the images regardless of how the marriage ended. It has nothing to do with him. How would you handle this situation?