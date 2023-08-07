Nikon recalls (again) the Z8 because strap lugs are falling out

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that a handful of users had experienced the strap lugs falling out of their shiny new Z8 cameras. Now, it appears that the issue is not only a little more of a problem than we thought, but it may be worldwide.

Nikon has now added the strap lugs to its Z8 advisory, offering free repairs, including the cost of shipping. And this offer will continue even when your warranty runs out.

The updated notification from Nikon begins:

August 7, 2023 Thank you for choosing Nikon for your photographic needs. Users of Z 8 cameras have informed us that the metal camera strap eyelets in the camera may become loose or separate from the camera body. Based on our investigation into the matter, it has become clear that this issue may occur if a Z 8 camera strap eyelet is subjected to conditions such as a strong impact or continuous heavy stress. We have identified a range of Z 8 camera serial numbers with which the issue may occur and will address the issue as follows below in the “Identifying Affected Products and Requesting Service” section of this Technical Service Advisory. Nikon will repair affected Z 8 cameras at no cost to the customer, including the cost of shipping affected Z 8 cameras to Nikon, as well as their return to customers, even if the warranty has expired. This strap eyelet service is available to those users who have had their Z 8 cameras serviced under the TSA announced in June 2023, with which a lens could not be mounted on the Z 8 camera because it could not be rotated to the locked position. Affected parts of the Z 8 Camera for the Eyelet Issue Nikon will service both of the left and right camera strap eyelets indicated in the images directly below. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue may cause you.

So, it’s not just that one or two people were a little rough with their camera. It’s a Nikon-acknowledged problem. This adds to the Nikon Z8 woes. After the original Nikon Z8 recall over lens mount issues, and now this, the camera hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start. Nikon is stepping up to the plate to resolve the problems, though.

Nikon says they have identified a range of serial numbers affected by the strap lugs issue. They’ve also set up a web page where you can enter your Nikon Z8 serial number to see if you’re affected by either of the two issues covered in this advisory.

You can read the complete advisory here, which details both issues.