Nikon Z8 owners are reporting broken strap lugs and Nikon is aware

The last thing you want to happen when you’re wandering around with your camera strap on your shoulder is for your camera to go crashing to the ground. It seems, though, that might (but equally might not) be an issue if you shoot a Nikon Z8.

Some users are reporting that their strap lugs have completely come out of their Nikon Z8 bodies. Fortunately, no cameras appear to have died yet as the result of a fall, but users say they’re not confident using them.

It appears there has been at least one report of this happening in China. Comments below this image suggest that it’s happened before and becoming a known issue.

The text immediately below the image – the section in white – reads:

After repairing the adapter ring, the Z8 was left untouched in the equipment box. Today, I went on a business trip to shoot, and when I opened the box, I looked confused. What is this and why did it fall off?

The response in the black section, which includes the original post as a screenshot, reads:

I have a Nikon Z8 in my hand Let me remind everyone that there have been several cases where the shoulder strap screws have fallen off. This is not an isolated case. Be careful when using it. Accidentally, the shoulder strap falls off and the camera falls. I don’t know if it will be recalled this time.

Not just happening in China

Another Nikon Z8 shooter based in the Netherlands also went through a similar experience. He posted an image of his camera to the Nikon Z8 Facebook group, along with commentary on what happened. His camera is going to be replaced under warranty, although there’s been no reaction from Nikon themselves about any potential issues yet.

So today I was out shooting an event with my Z8. I use peak Design anchors and strap. The anchor point on the camera broke. And the body fell. And it does not turn on anymore. Something audible is broken inside the body. But there is no external damage. As my Z6ii is also still out for service I will most likely be unable to keep shooting the event. As its tomorrow and the entire weekend. Any advice for me? I feel this should be a warrenty issue by Nikon. Its some horrible quality control.

Now, don’t go grabbing your pitchforks and heading towards your nearest Nikon building. There aren’t enough cases yet to suggest this is an issue that plagues the Nikon Z8 as a whole. It might be a problem that’s limited to a small batch or they may be just a handful of random isolated incidents.

The Nikon Z8 is not the only camera that’s seen these lugs falling off at some point. Most camera models have had it happen at least a couple of times over the years. And we’ve no real idea what sort of handling these cameras have seen since they were acquired.

It’s something to keep an eye out for, though, to see if the reports increase as the Nikon Z8 starts getting into the hands of more people. They only started shipping a couple of months ago, so they’re still only just getting out there.

But, it’s not time to start panicking just yet.

Update: The Z8 Facebook group user above has received a response from Nikon, essentially stating that they are aware of the situation.

I wanted to give an update on this case. As you quoted my post on it on the Z8 group. My local Nikon distributor in the Netherlands has admitted Nikon is aware of this error and intended to check the recalled models on this.

The mention of the Nikon Z8 recall is interesting. That might just mean they’re using the recall bodies to look into the issue that’s just been reported. But it may also have been a known issue, and they’re using those bodies to see how widespread the problem might be.

Either way, it appears Nikon knows about it now. Personally, I still don’t think Z8 owners in general should get worried just yet.

[via Nikon Rumors]