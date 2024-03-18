Leica officially opens an NYC store

Leica is one of the most beloved camera companies in the world, and they just opened up an official store in New York City. The store is located in the Meatpacking district, on 406 W, 13th Street specifically. The shop is almost 300 square meters, and it has more to offer than just gear.

The first official Leica store in NYC

This store technically isn’t the first Leica store in NYC; there is another Leica store in Soho. The difference is that the Soho store is privately owned, while the new one is run by Leica themselves. Leica also recognizes this store as an official Leica gallery.

What’s in the Leica store

The store is divided into two parts: the ground floor and the second floor. The ground floor is structured as a traditional store. Here, you’ll find Leica lenses, cameras, watches, and other Leica products that are available for purchase. Additionally, the ground floor holds the new Leica official gallery. There, visitors will see works from both emerging and veteran talents in the photography world.

Going up the stairs won’t lead you to more Leica gear. What awaits above is a small library filled with photography books. A traditional camera store doesn’t have such areas, but Leica didn’t want a generic store. They wanted to create a hub for the photographers of NYC.

Conclusion

I’m actually planning to visit NYC in the near future. What great timing for Leica to open up an official store there. The Leica gallery and library piqued my curiosity enough to pay them a visit, even if I don’t plan on buying anything. If you’re in the area, maybe you should also check the place out.