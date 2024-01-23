Gone in 90 seconds, Vienna Leica store robbed! Here’s what was stolen:

For most of us, Christmas Day was a happy day we spent with our families. Sadly, the holiday was less charming for Leica, who had their Camera store in Vienna robbed. It happened early in the morning, as three men smashed their way in and stole as much Camera gear and accessories as they could. I suppose the robbers weren’t counting on Santa for Gear this Christmas, so they decided to get their gifts by themselves.

Christmas morning burglary at the Leica store

According to Heute, a local newspaper, the burglars “arrived at 5 a.m. and were undeterred by witnesses, alarm systems, and video cameras. On Christmas Day, three men smashed the display of the Leica photo store at Westbahnstrasse 40 with a concrete block. In the store, they then smashed the display cases with an iron bar. In a flash, the suspects packed up cameras and accessories, then sped away out of town in a getaway car towards Kaiserstrasse.”

Interestingly, the crew knew exactly what to do. The managing director shares that “The alarm was triggered. They knew they had to be gone in 90 seconds; that’s why they only took the exhibition goods with them.”

What was stolen from the Leica store

The following is a list of all the equipment stolen from the Leica store. High-end Leica gear like the Leica Q3 and the Leica SL2 was stolen, but robbers didn’t limit themselves to just first-party Leica gear. Sigma L-mount lenses were stolen as well.

In conclusion

It’s sad to see such an event, especially on Christmas Day. (and sadder yet is the growing trend of camera store theft). Giving gifts to one another is a part of the tradition, but I don’t think grabbing the “gift” by burglary counts. Well, I know who is getting coal next Christmas.

[via Macfilos]