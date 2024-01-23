Meike 50mm f/1.8 for Nikon Z-mount is now available for just $159

The new Meike 50mm f/1.8 may be one of the most tempting budget lenses for the Z-mount. It is a full-frame, autofocus lens for only $159.

The Meike 50mm f/1.8 is rather average in its specs. The lens weighs about 382g, which isn’t heavy, but it’s not surprising for a 50mm lens. It is made of plastic, with an AF-MF switch on the side. It has 11 elements in seven groups, which, again, like the rest of the specs, is in the basic yet sufficient standard. This makes the Meike 50mm just a “normal” nifty fifty, but at such a low price point, it is an interesting opportunity.

A tempting budget lens

The Meike 50mm f/1.8 is remarkably cheap, costing only $159 – a far cry from the Nikon 50 f/1.8, which currently sells for $526.95 at B&H. You could argue it’s not a fair comparison. Of course, the first-party lens is more expensive than the third-party counterpart. But, at $159, the Meike is also still much cheaper than other third-party options. The Yongnuo YN 50mm f/1.8 ($359) and the Viltrox 50mm f/1.8 ($397) cost more than double! If you’re building a lens set on a tight budget, this gap is hard to ignore.

Meike 50mm f/1.8 specs

Aperture Range: F1.8-F16 Focal Length: 50mm Filter thread: Ф 58mm Diaphragm Blades: 9 Weight: 380g Focus Mode: Auto Focus Minimum focusing distance: 0.63m Lens Construction: 11 elements in 7 groups Full frame Angle of view: Diagonal46.4° Horizontal 39.4° Vertical 26.8° APS-C Angle of View: Diagonal 31.3° Horizontal 26.2° Vertical 17.36°

Meike 50mm f/1.8 samples

Price and availability

The Meike 50mm f/1.8 is currently available on the Meike website for $159. The lens is yet to be available anywhere else, but I would not be surprised to see it on B&H soon.