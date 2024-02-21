Sigma launches world’s first 15mm f/1.4 fisheye lens and 500mm f/5.6 Sports lens

New Sigma Lenses - February 2024

Sigma has announced two new lenses. First up, a long, relatively low-budget full-frame telephoto, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports (buy here). I say relatively because it’s not cheap, but half the price of the old 500mm f/4 for DSLRs (buy here).

The other goes in completely the opposite direction. It’s the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art (buy here). This one’s a biggy. Sigma says it’s the world’s first full-frame fisheye lens with a wide f/1.4 aperture.

YouTube video

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

First up, the big telephoto. The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports offers a nice long focal length for sports and wildlife shooters. It features all-new optics and Sigma’s new OS2 optical stabilisation algorithm. This brings up to 5 stops of stabilisation power to the lens.

YouTube video

As a long lens with an f/5.6 aperture, it’s much lighter than its f/4 counterparts. This makes it much easier to handhold than wider aperture lenses. This saving is also reflected in the price, with the new lens costing half that of Sigma’s older 500mm f/4 Sports lens for DSLRs.

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports Specs

Focal length500mm
Max aperturef/5.6
Min aperturef/32
Lens mountSony E, Leica L
FormatFull-frame
Angle of view
Minimum Focus Distance3.2m
Optics20 elements in 14 groups
Aperture blades11
Focus typeAutofocus
StabilisationYes
Filter size95mm (Front)
Dimensions107.6 x 236.6mm
Weight1.4kg
Launch Price$2,999

Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art

The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art is an interesting lens indeed. Sigma says it’s the world’s first full-frame fisheye lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.4. This makes it ideally suited to low-light applications.

YouTube video

Despite the super wide aperture, it should still offer a very deep depth of field once you focus more than a few feet from the front of the lens. It’s just the nature of ultra-wide rectilinear and fisheye lenses. Sigma says it also offers very high detail-resolving power, even shot wide open.

Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art

Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art Specs

Focal length15mm
Max aperturef/1.4
Min aperturef/16
Lens mountSony E, Leica L
FormatFull-frame Fisheye
Angle of view180°
Minimum Focus Distance38.5cm
Optics21 elements in 15 groups
Aperture blades11, rounded
Focus typeAutofocus
StabilisationNo
Filter sizeRear filter holder
Dimensions104 x 159.9mm
Weight1.4kg
Launch Price$1,999

Price and Availability

The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art is available to pre-order now for $1,999. The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is also available to pre-order now for $2,999. Both lenses begin shipping in March.

