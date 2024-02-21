Sigma launches world’s first 15mm f/1.4 fisheye lens and 500mm f/5.6 Sports lens
Feb 21, 2024
Sigma has announced two new lenses. First up, a long, relatively low-budget full-frame telephoto, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports (buy here). I say relatively because it’s not cheap, but half the price of the old 500mm f/4 for DSLRs (buy here).
The other goes in completely the opposite direction. It’s the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art (buy here). This one’s a biggy. Sigma says it’s the world’s first full-frame fisheye lens with a wide f/1.4 aperture.
Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports
First up, the big telephoto. The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports offers a nice long focal length for sports and wildlife shooters. It features all-new optics and Sigma’s new OS2 optical stabilisation algorithm. This brings up to 5 stops of stabilisation power to the lens.
As a long lens with an f/5.6 aperture, it’s much lighter than its f/4 counterparts. This makes it much easier to handhold than wider aperture lenses. This saving is also reflected in the price, with the new lens costing half that of Sigma’s older 500mm f/4 Sports lens for DSLRs.
Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports Specs
|Focal length
|500mm
|Max aperture
|f/5.6
|Min aperture
|f/32
|Lens mount
|Sony E, Leica L
|Format
|Full-frame
|Angle of view
|5°
|Minimum Focus Distance
|3.2m
|Optics
|20 elements in 14 groups
|Aperture blades
|11
|Focus type
|Autofocus
|Stabilisation
|Yes
|Filter size
|95mm (Front)
|Dimensions
|107.6 x 236.6mm
|Weight
|1.4kg
|Launch Price
|$2,999
Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art
The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art is an interesting lens indeed. Sigma says it’s the world’s first full-frame fisheye lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.4. This makes it ideally suited to low-light applications.
Despite the super wide aperture, it should still offer a very deep depth of field once you focus more than a few feet from the front of the lens. It’s just the nature of ultra-wide rectilinear and fisheye lenses. Sigma says it also offers very high detail-resolving power, even shot wide open.
Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art Specs
|Focal length
|15mm
|Max aperture
|f/1.4
|Min aperture
|f/16
|Lens mount
|Sony E, Leica L
|Format
|Full-frame Fisheye
|Angle of view
|180°
|Minimum Focus Distance
|38.5cm
|Optics
|21 elements in 15 groups
|Aperture blades
|11, rounded
|Focus type
|Autofocus
|Stabilisation
|No
|Filter size
|Rear filter holder
|Dimensions
|104 x 159.9mm
|Weight
|1.4kg
|Launch Price
|$1,999
Price and Availability
The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art is available to pre-order now for $1,999. The Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is also available to pre-order now for $2,999. Both lenses begin shipping in March.
