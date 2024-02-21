URSA Broadcast G2 gains cloud support, raw proxy and more in Camera 8.5.1

Blackmagic has announced Blackmagic Camera 5.8.1. The update applies only to the Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 (buy here) but adds significant features, including Blackmagic Cloud support and Blackmagic RAW/ProRes proxy recording.

The new Blackmagic Camera 5.8.1 release finalises features present in the Blackmagic Camera 8.5 Beta announced in December 2023. It also fixes some issues with the beta that you might have faced with your camera.

Blackmagic Cloud & BRAW/ProRes Proxy Recording

The list of new features is essentially identical to the 8.5 beta released in December. However, those features should now all work as intended. Blackmagic’s beta process is usually pretty thorough

The biggest addition to the camera is the integration with Blackmagic Cloud. This allows you to upload footage straight from your camera to your media pool in DaVinci Resolve – amongst other features provided by Blackmagic Cloud.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is now also able to record Blackmagic RAW and ProRes proxy footage simultaneously while shooting. So, you no longer need to transcode your clips after the fact for quicker editing, wasting valuable time.

Here’s the complete list:

Improved SDI output latency.

Adds media pool file browser.

Adds Blackmagic Cloud clip uploads.

Adds direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects.

Adds proxy recording for Blackmagic RAW and ProRes.

Adds Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming protocol.

Adds the ability to update and manage the camera via Ethernet.

Adds REST control API for remote control.

Adds login and secure certificate support.

Adds network time protocol support.

Adds web media manager support.

Adds file transfer protocol support.

Adds selective tally color setting.

Adds SMB file-sharing support.

Improved lens compatibility.

What’s fixed since the 8.5 beta?

The new final 8.5.1 release fixes a number of issues that were present in the 8.5 beta. Some of these issues were simple annoyances, while others were a little more serious, causing issues in your shooting workflow.

General Blackmagic Cloud improvements.

Fixed pixel recalibration failing at 24p.

Fixed H.265 and H.264 AV sync issue at 50, 59.94 and 60p on SDI out.

Fixed data tethering not working with some Google Pixel phones.

Fixed data tethering not working with some Mobile hotspots.

Fixed timecode UI counter stalling when mounting disks.

Fixed compatibility with Canon HJ22X7.6B IASE lens.

Improved snapping on audio gain slider.

Improved media page.

Improved QR login.

Localization improvements.

How to install Blackmagic Camera 8.5.1

Updating your Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 to Blackmagic Camera 8.5.1 is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is visit the Blackmagic website and download it. Upon installation, it will install the Blackmagic Camera Setup application to your computer.

You’ll need a system running Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS 13.0 Ventura, macOS 14.0 Sonoma, or newer to install it. Blackmagic says if you’re running Camera 4.0 or earlier, you’ll want to back up all of your presets and LUTs onto a memory card, as they’ll be wiped. Upgrading from more recent versions of Blackmagic Camera will not erase them.

The new Blackmagic Camera 8.5.1 update is available to download completely free from the Blackmagic Design website.