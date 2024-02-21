Galaxies? Stars? Nope – this short film is made with liquid, glitter, and ink

Vadim Sherbakov (previously) takes a close look at liquids, inks, and glitter, watching them interact and create intricate micro-galaxies. But more importantly, he films these interactions, turning them into magnificent macro short films. His fourth video, Creation, brings new elements and shows us how easily you can turn the ordinary into extraordinary.

The mood of the video is best described by Vadim himself:

“The beginning. The Big Bang. The birth of a new star and the collapse of a galaxy. Supernova explosions and deep space clusters.”

The topic of Creation is the exploration of a macro cosmos, and it’s far from observing the space through a telescope. Vadim takes ink and glitter to make abstract compositions that resemble outer space, and he loves immersing himself in artistic projects like this.

He started exploring this topic in his previous short film, Velocity. It continues with Creation, but Vadim has brought some new elements and techniques into this one. This includes magnets, as well as different liquids and inks.

Technical details

Vadim says that it took a total of 12 hours of footage for this 3-minute video, and less than 1% of best shots were used in the final edit. “As usual, the big role in this project was played by an amazing set designer Luidmila Tregub,” Vadim explains, “who spent countless hours creating the right mixture of the different inks, alcohol, soaps, etc, which not only looked amazing but also provided the correct motion of the substance.”

As for the gear, Vadim used a Canon EOS R5 paired with an Irix 150mm macro lens f/2.8. he shot in 8K RAW, which allowed him more creative freedom to color-correct and grade the final film. “Because footages were shot in 12-bit RAW it was possible to successfully use it to create HDR and Dolby Vision film versions,” Vadim explains.